MTN Business offers incredible 500GB package for just R599

MTN Business is offering great data deals to South African small businesses on its nation-leading network.

These business data packages are perfect for home offices and business premises, and combine unrivalled performance with amazing value – with the new 500GB data for R599 stealing the spotlight.

500GB for R599

MTN’s Business Broadband LTE 230GB has been boosted with an extra 270GB of data – meaning it offers over twice the value of the usual package.

R599 per month is an absolute steal for a 500GB package, so if you need to equip your office and employees with data connectivity, make sure you snap up this great deal before the end of August.

From sending emails to uploading large files, 500GB will let your employees do their jobs without having to worry about running out of data.

The flexibility of this business data package is perfect for both home and work offices as it does not require any digging or trenching before it can be used.

This deal is the perfect option for growing businesses looking to keep up with increasing data demand – you can even add a router to this package for just R80 per month to make the package completely plug and play

If fixed data is not for you, and you prefer lots of mobile data for remote working and streaming from anywhere, get the 1TB mobile data SIM-only plan for just R999 per month.

You can put this data SIM into your Mi-Fi router and take it with you to work from anywhere and at any time.

These two great deals are summarised below.

MTN Business Broadband LTE 230GB – R599 per month x 24 months

230GB Anytime Data per month

120GB Work Express Data per month

150GB Promo Data per month

Add a router for R80.00 per month

Click here to get the deal.

Sim Only MTN for Business Data + pro 500GB – R999 x 24 Months