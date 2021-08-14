Build a new mobile app for your business

Codehesion is South Africa’s top mobile app developer and makes it easy for companies to build a new smartphone app.

For most companies, a smartphone app is a core part of their business. Unless a company has their app on people’s smartphones, they are losing out on business.

It can, however, be a daunting task to conceptualise a new app and get the right company to build and launch it.

Good news is that Codehesion is smartphone app specialists who help companies every step of the way.

Founded in 2017 by Hector Beyers, an experienced software architect with a Master’s degree in Computer Engineering, the company focuses solely on developing world-class smartphone apps.

Codehesion’s software engineers take care of everything – planning, design, building, and getting it listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

After the app is completed, companies have the option to support the app themselves or use Codehesion on a retainer.

Should a company use its own development team to maintain the app, Codehesion provides complete training to support the transition. It also provides a fallback option to remove risk.

Free app consultation

Codehesion offers South African businesses a free and easy consultation process.

This consultation process helps with planning the best route to develop the app and forecasting how much it is expected to cost.

Beyers encouraged companies who are looking for a new Android or iOS app to contact them via their website.

