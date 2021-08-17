Sports is set to dominate viewing schedules this winter – This is the best way to watch

The Tokyo Olympics and the EURO finals have been etched into history.

Now, the Premier League is set to dominate viewing schedules and give sports fans more must-see action to look forward to this winter.

In South Africa, lockdown has kept us away from attending any sports events and, as a result, more people are investing in home entertainment systems to try and recreate the stadium atmosphere at home.

But not all TVs on the market right now are made for getting the most out of big sporting events.

You want a home entertainment system that will transport you into the moment when Italy won the European championships, or one that makes you feel like you were there when South Africa won in the final test against the British and Irish Lions.

If you’re looking to upgrade your at-home watching experience, there’s more to consider than just screen size, picture detail, and colour fidelity.

For the ultimate in sports viewing, these are the features to look out for:

It’s all about the pixels

When it comes to watching sports, you want a TV that can handle fast-moving sports scenes as well as picture and colour quality that makes you feel like you’re watching from the sideline.

But conventional LED TVs can only turn off certain lighting zones, which results in a ‘halo’ effect where light appears to spill over the edge of brighter objects in a dark scene, also known as “blooming” or “halo effect”.

By contrast, LG’s OLED TVs feature self-lit pixels that can switch on and off individually, delivering more luminous, accurate colours and perfect blacks.

This enables a level of contrast and clarity far beyond any type of LED displays, providing a more immersive and realistic viewing experience.

LG’s OLED TVs boast a near-instant 1ms response time, which means it takes a pixel 1 millisecond to shift through the colour spectrum and back.

This is currently the fastest response time on the market. Because OLED pixels react on an individual level, they change colours faster to display fast-moving sports scenes with less blur and flickering than backlit LED TVs.

LG’s OLED Motion Pro further reduces motion blur, delivering even clearer visuals and smoother sports action.

You want to be able to see every subtle movement in your favourite game without motion blur, flickering, or the ball leaving a trail behind it.

Blur gets in the way of your enjoyment of fast-paced sports like Formula 1, soccer, or rugby – but OLED tech means this is a thing of the past.

Because OLEDs are the world’s first ‘Eyesafe certified’ TV Display, you can watch sports for extended hours without worrying about eye fatigue caused by blue light.

Bigger, better, faster

Pandemic concerns aside, most of us want to watch sports with friends and family, and a bigger screen is usually better – but not if it’s at the cost of picture quality and refresh rate.

But what if you didn’t have to choose between size and quality?

LG’s huge 88-inch OLED TV features more than 100 million self-lit pixels and has excellent viewing angles so everyone can see clearly from every corner of the room.

The refresh rate, which refers to the number of frames your TV can show per second, can also significantly affect your viewing experience.

The higher the refresh rate, the better the TV is at displaying fast motion. If you want sports to look as realistic as possible, you shouldn’t settle for less than 120Hz.

Dolby Vision and Atmos

Sports fans know all about the power of a great partnership, and LG’s OLED TVs harness the power of the latest solutions from Dolby: Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Today, high-dynamic range (HDR) is a must-have TV feature as it offers a broader range of contrast and colour depth.

Dolby Vision is a better version of HDR because it uses dynamic rather than static metadata for scene-by-scene adjustments that improve the overall picture quality.

This means bright colours become brighter, dark colours become darker, and you can enjoy sports in ultra-vivid colours like you’ve never seen before.

Dolby Atmos delivers multi-dimensional and more immersive surround sound.

This goes beyond conventional surround sound by adding a height channel, which was not possible before, interpreting up to 128 individual sounds as 3D objects and placing them precisely in different parts of your living room.

If you close your eyes, it’ll feel like you’re right in the stadium as South Africa scores against the British & Irish Lions.

LG’s SN11 and SN7 soundbars are equipped with Dolby Atmos and can connect to any LG Smart TV, delivering a true surround sound experience that will make you forget you’re at home.

Try connecting your LG TV to two XBOOM Go Bluetooth speakers and position them as rear speakers to create your own surround sound system.

With live events off-limits, it’s definitely the next best thing!

Stay informed

LG’s latest Sports Alert feature helps you keep up with the sporting action.

Users can select their favourite sports, teams, and leagues (the availability of which may differ by country) and receive real-time alerts on sports news – even while watching other programmes.

You can configure these notifications to update you at the start of a match, whenever a team scores, or when a game ends.

Perfect for staying informed when the family wants a break from all the sport.

Bring the stadium to your living room

There’s nothing quite as exhilarating as a stadium packed with crowds of fans cheering and singing for their favourite teams.

While the pre-pandemic atmosphere is slowly starting to return to some international sporting events, viewers can come closer than ever to recreating that stadium feeling at home with all of these innovations in TV and sound technology.

Click here to learn more about LG’s OLED TV range.