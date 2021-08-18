Agile Solutions Provider – The trustworthy connectivity partner of carriers and businesses

Agile Solutions Provider is an exciting, young organisation that gives businesses superior connectivity solutions and provides local and regional ISPs, WISPs, content, and cloud providers with carrier-grade connectivity and managed service solutions.

The company was founded by Dean Pillay, who has built a culture that cares about developing the Internet ecosystem in South Africa.

“The idea behind starting Agile was based on a passion and drive for innovation,” said Pillay.

“Our goal is to enable and better our customers’ lives by building trust and maintaining long-lasting relationships.”

Agile Solutions Provider is therefore dedicated to helping both carriers and businesses with tailored connectivity solutions that provide agility, quality, and excellence.

Agile IP Transit

Agile Solutions Provider’s IP Transit product is built upon a vastly interconnected global footprint of tier 1 providers.

It has west coast capacity on SAT3, WACS, and ACE, as well as east coast capacity on EASSY, SAFE, SEACOM, and METISS.

This provides multiple levels of redundancy should a subsea cable break, meaning your end customers will simply be rerouted onto a different cable without any interruption.

These solutions are SLA driven and are available in Teraco Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, so you can provide superior levels of service to your end users.

Agile IP Transit is also cost-effective and you can save even more through the promotion that Agile Solutions Provider is currently running.

Simply fill out this form before 30 November 2021 to take advantage of this great promo.

Business connectivity

Agile Solutions Provider offers a variety of great single-branch and multi-branch connectivity solutions.

Agile Fibre-to-the-Business is fast, resilient, and robust – leveraging Agile’s national fibre network to offer a premium SLA-driven service.

This product is available in speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 10Gbps.

If you would prefer a wireless service, Agile Wireless-to-the-Business offers country-wide coverage and is available in both Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint versions.

This is ideal for businesses that are not within reach of an appropriate fibre node, but require reliable and fast connectivity.

Agile Wireless-to-the-Business offers speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 1Gbps.

Additionally, Agile Solutions Provider offers comprehensive SD-WAN and Cloud solutions, and encourages you to get in contact with their team to learn more.

A long-term partnership

Agile Solutions Provider has grown tremendously since inception and continues to build relationships with South African carriers and businesses.

Its commitment to growing connectivity in South Africa is underpinned by its B-BBEE Level 1 status, and this makes Agile Solutions Provider the obvious choice for your carrier or business.

“We know and understand the importance of being Agile in today’s world, which is why being Agile is at the core of our business,” said Pillay.

Learn more about Agile Solutions Provider’s connectivity solutions.