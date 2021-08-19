Axxess partners with Zoom Fibre to increase KwaZulu-Natal footprint

Axxess has expanded its existing fibre footprint in KwaZulu-Natal through a partnership with Zoom Fibre.

Zoom Fibre has a large fibre network on the North Coast, where it provides high-speed, open-access fibre connectivity at affordable prices.

Zoom Fibre covers areas such as Northdale, Raisethorpe, Steelcastle, New Dawn Park, Hippo Road, Parlock, Hillgrove, Newlands East, Newlands West, Bluff, Wentworth, Brighton Beach, and Merewent.

There are also many more areas where Zoom Fibre will be going live very soon, as indicated in the images at the bottom of this article.

Great pricing

Zoom Fibre offers six fibre packages that range from R445 per month for 20/20Mbps to R1,165 per month for a 1,000/500Mbps connection.

All of the packages are unshaped and unthrottled, and do not have any fair usage thresholds – just as fibre Internet is meant to be.

The speeds and pricing of the packages are detailed below.

Zoom Fibre prices through Axxess Download speed Upload speed Price p/m 20Mbps 20Mbps R445 50Mbps 50Mbps R595 100Mbps 100Mbps R755 200Mbps 200Mbps R895 500Mbps 250Mbps R995 1,000Mbps 500Mbps R1,165

Sign up today

If you’re living in KwaZulu-Natal and are in the market for a fibre Internet connection, Zoom Fibre through Axxess is your best option.

If you sign up today, you will also get fibre installation, connection, and a fibre router – worth a combined R5,000 – absolutely free.

Axxess has over 20 years of industry experience and offers a risk-free month-to-month service without contracts

It also prides itself on its amazing 24/7 customer support, which boasts lightning-fast assistance.

Click here to find out if you have Zoom Fibre coverage in your area.