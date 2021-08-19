ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop – Now available in South Africa

The new ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop is now available in South Africa and delivers an outstanding gaming experience.

This laptop has a 15-inch chassis with a 16-inch WQHD display that offers crisp details in all of your games, while its support for a 165Hz refresh rate will make your games look smoother and more realistic.

A 3ms response time as well as Adaptive Sync complete the ultimate gaming display package by increasing fluidity and reducing screen tear.

Elite performance

These visual benefits are supported by powerful hardware that will run your games on high graphics settings – just as the developers intended.

The Zephyrus M16 offers up to an Intel 11th-gen Core i9 processor, as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, to give you next-generation performance.

Whether you’re playing games or creating content, this hardware will take on any task you ask of it and execute it easily, while ROG Intelligent Cooling technologies keep this powerful hardware at optimal operating temperatures.

The Zephyrus M16’s audio system adds another dimension to this amazing gaming laptop, boasting six speakers with dual force-cancelling woofers and a 3D mic array – while supporting Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Additionally, whether you’re playing your favourite games or watching the latest movies, you don’t have to worry about battery life – as the Zephyrus M16 offers up to 10 hours of video playback.

What makes the ROG Zephyrus M16 even more remarkable is that it packs all of this performance into an ultra-slim and portable form factor, as the laptop is just 19.9mm thin and weighs only 1.9kg.

Get the ROG Zephyrus M16

The ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop is now available in South Africa from Evetech.

Pricing begins at R33,999 for the RTX 3050Ti model, and at R47,999 for the RTX 3070 version.

Click here to get the ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop from Evetech.