How to upgrade to Showmax Pro

Follow these simple steps to upgrade to Showmax Pro and enjoy instant access to the biggest sporting events from around the world.

Live streaming the latest sporting events has never been easier.

If you’re a Showmax subscriber, all you need to do is upgrade to Showmax Pro to get instant access to the best sporting action from around the globe.

Showmax Pro bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports from SuperSport, including football, athletics, professional boxing, the world’s biggest marathons and more.

And when your live match is over, enjoy magazine shows, sports documentaries and recent sporting highlights.

Following the successful live streaming of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Showmax Pro is bringing the world’s best football to subscribers.

Showmax Pro will live stream every single match of the English Premier League and will stream La Liga, Serie A and the DStv Premiership games, all provided by SuperSport.

To upgrade your existing Showmax subscription, follow these steps:

Go to www.showmax.com Enter your username and password to log in to your Showmax account. On the top left of your screen, you’ll see section titles. Click on “Sport.” Click on the grey “Upgrade to Watch” button on the left. Choose between Showmax Pro or Showmax Pro Mobile and click “Get started.” That’s it, you’re all set!

Get two months of access for the price of one

Showmax has a special offer available until 31 August for those who subscribe or upgrade to Showmax Pro or Showmax Pro Mobile – pay for one month, and you’ll get the second month for free.

What are you waiting for?

Upgrade to Showmax Pro from R449 p/m or Showmax Pro Mobile from R225 p/m and start watching!