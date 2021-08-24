DStv SAT>IP – Revive the Guest Experience with DStv SAT>IP

As the focus on home entertainment grows and more families are accustomed to watching television in High Definition (HD) quality, the demand is placed on commercial establishments such as hotels, guest houses, and hospitals to provide in-room entertainment of the same standard.

Although various solutions exist to provide perfect HD quality service to all viewing points in a commercial network, the high deployment cost generally makes these solutions inaccessible to smaller establishments such as Guest Houses and Boutique Hotels.

The introduction of MultiChoice DStv SAT>IP, which is distributed by Space Television, has brought to market a cost-effective, scalable solution that allows access to HD viewing in any commercial environment within reach of most.

Space Television is the trusted partner and approved Systems Integrator for MultiChoice, thus facilitating the perfect partnerships for DStv SAT>IP solutions.

What is DStv SAT>IP?

The Technology:

Although the concept of distributing linear television and other video sources of IP-based network infrastructure has been in existence for several years, these solutions have only been accessible to the high end of the market due to the high cost of deployment.

Ensuring that the deployment meets the broadcaster’s criteria, whose content is distributed, has left retailers and systems integrators with no choice but to use a third-party DRM (Digital Rights Management) encryption system to avoid the possibility of piracy of the content distributed.

The addition of a third-party DRM platform adds substantially to the already high cost of deployment.

The DStv SAT>IP solution is not only scalable, making it a very cost-effective solution for small deployments, it also makes use of the standard IRDETO DRM as used by MultiChoice in the encryption of their broadcast content.

The business end of the solution consists of one or more (system dependant) MultiChoice designed, proprietary SAT>IP server/s receiving linear satellite television services via a locally installed commercial satellite antenna.

The server makes use of Unicast IP streaming technology, allowing for the benefit of an unmanaged LAN for the distribution of linear DStv content in a single service network.

In addition, as the required network hardware does not require any specialised configuration, it adds to the cost-effective, easy deployment of a DStv SAT>IP network.

How it works:

The DStv digital satellite transmission is received via a locally installed commercial-grade satellite antenna (dish) and distributed to 1 or more DStv SAT>IP servers via coaxial- or fibre optic cable.

The DStv SAT>IP server adds an IP transport layer to the digital satellite signal, allowing for linear satellite television services over a LAN (Local Area Network) infrastructure.

Each viewing point is equipped with a standard Multichoice HD Single View decoder (only specific models applicable) that provides an HDMI output directly to the local television and provides an “at home experience” for users to access a familiar remote control and user interface.

View our DStv Sat>IP unboxing video below:

DStv SAT>IP for Commercial Applications:

Designed for use in commercial applications only, DStv SAT>IP has proven to provide cost-effective and easy to deploy solutions in the following applications:

Guesthouses

Small to medium hotels

Lodges

Boutique hotels

Hospitals and other medical facilities

Offices

Banks and financial institutions

Pubs, clubs and sports bars

Gyms

Shopping malls

DStv SAT>IP may not be used for domestic and residential deployments.

Space Television – Technical Department:

For any technical assistance, don’t hesitate to get in touch with our Technical Department.

Space Television – Projects Department:

Space Television’s Projects Department can collaborate with Planning, Consulting & Electrical Engineers, and IT Managers/fibre installers for new or existing projects.

We offer System Design, Linked Budgets, Costings & a Bill of Materials to assist with smooth project rollouts. Contact our Project Team now for a consultation.

Space Television – Training Academy:

Space Television/s Training Academy offers introductory & advanced courses in South Africa as well as a number of neighbouring countries. Our training courses cover various elements.

Pre-register to join the Space Television Academy online on Thursday 2nd September 2021 at 10am for an overview of the DStv Sat>IP solution.

If you need any technical details explained for DStv Sat>IP or info regarding the Academy for a better understanding, please reach out to Willie from Space Television on [email protected]