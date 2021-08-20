Takealot Group announces return of Ultimate Checkout sale – The safest way to shop

Following the ongoing success of the inaugural sale in 2019 and its return in 2020, the Takealot Group is once again bringing South Africans a one-of-a-kind shopping event that promises all the epic deals customers have asked for.

The Ultimate Checkout, featuring all three Takealot Group companies, is a culmination of takealot.com, Superbalist.com, and Mr D Food’s commitment to being customer and data-centric.

The Ultimate Checkout is unique in that it is built on customer behaviour, promising deals based on an analysis of aggregated behaviour and trends from their respective platforms of over 4.5 million customers across takealot.com (online retail store), Superbalist.com (fashion and home) and Mr D Food (online food delivery).

This customer-centric approach focuses on the most searched for, most wished for and highest rated products across the Takealot Group of companies – giving customers epic deals on products they really want, all while remaining safely at home.

With the ongoing Covid-19 challenges faced globally and locally, eCommerce and online food delivery remain effective ways to increase social distancing by staying home, ordering online, and getting everything you need through safe, hygienic, contactless delivery. It’s the ultimate safe way to shop.

The Ultimate Checkout will kick off on 24 August and run as follows:

24 August – Day 1 : Deals on The Most Searched for Products

: Deals on The Most Searched for Products 25 August – Day 2 : Deals on The Most Wished for Products

: Deals on The Most Wished for Products 26 August – Day 3: Deals on The Highest Rated products.

Customers are encouraged to follow all three brands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as they can expect big giveaways across the three sale days.

Additionally, here are some of the habits of South African online customers:

South Africans like to wishlist… in fact, over three million products are added to wish lists across Takealot and Superbalist every month.

We’re searching for things all the time. Takealot, Superbalist and Mr D Food receive over 44 million searches monthly.

On average, over 85,000 product reviews happen on a monthly basis across Superbalist and Takealot.

An average of 1.1 million products are reviewed every month on Mr D Food.

The impact of Covid-19 can be seen especially in terms of the top searched products with masks and sanitisers making the top 10 list on Takealot for the second year and loungewear and sleepwear coming out top on Superbalist.

Home and Living products on Superbalist are amongst the most wish-listed products as consumers are placing more focus on updating their homes, which could be a result of more time being spent indoors.

For Mr D Food it seems that customers have ditched their healthy eating goals and have opted for comfort food in the form of curries, burgers and pizzas. Orders from the selection of convenience and grocery stores have increased, with sales of chocolate and treats topping customers’ lists. Customers are ordering more frequently. Mr D Food offers the safest way for customers to stay home and eat out.

