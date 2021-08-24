Great deals on Hisense fridges and dishwashers

Hisense is running specials on its popular household appliances, including fridges, microwaves, ovens, and dishwashers.

Fridges

Hisense will offer big discounts on a range of fridges, including the H670SIA, H670SIA-WD, and H670SMIA-WD.

Both the H670SIA and H670SMIA-WD fridges use Hisense’s Super Cool technology, which cools down the internal temperature quickly and keeps the fridge’s compartments at 2 degrees Celsius.

The H670SIA also uses a Super Freeze technology that accelerates the freezing of your fresh food, dropping the temperature to -24 degrees Celsius fast.

Additionally, all three fridges boast specialised technologies that prevent the formation of frost by reducing the humidity levels in the refrigerator.

Multiple airflow nodes that cool your fridge from corner to corner – so there is constant temperature across your entire fridge – is another included feature.

Chest freezers

Hisense’s chest freezers, including the H320CF and H245CF, are perfect if you have large quantities of food products that need to be frozen quickly.

These freezers are particularly great in South Africa as they use Hisense’s innovative Frozen 135H technology. This keeps your products frozen for up to 135 hours if the power cuts out.

Both freezers also have A ratings for energy efficiency and use a removable, non-sealed door design to make it easy to isolate external heat – while their form factor makes cleaning a breeze.

The Hisense H320CF offers a capacity of 245L, while the H245CF offers up to 198L of freezing space.

Dishwashers

Hisense’s dishwashers are perfect for homes looking to spend more time together and less time on tedious chores like washing the dishes.

You can get the Hisense H13DESS and H15DSS models on great deals, and both of these dishwashers are perfect for home use.

They are particularly great in South Africa as they boast A++ and A+++ energy ratings respectively, saving you lots of money on your electricity bill.

They even have a half-load function that only uses one of the two washing areas – saving you money on water and electricity.

Additionally, these dishwashers let you set when they will begin running – up to 24 hours in advance – while water overflow protection detects potential leaks and cuts off power and water accordingly.

Cooking appliances

The deals do not stop there – there are a range of great specials on Hisense cooking products, too.

This includes extractor fans, microwaves, hobs, built-in ovens, and freestanding cookers.

You can find all of these great home appliance deals and many others at leading South African retailers – including Game, HiFi Corp, Hirsh’s, Takealot, and Makro.

