What to watch after Devilsdorp

Devilsdorp, the fascinating, gruesome story of the Krugersdorp Killings, has had the whole country enthralled.

All four episodes are ready to binge – and there’s even more of the story in the official Companion Podcast – find it here, on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Once you’re done, try these riveting documentaries, movies and series that tell more incredible South African stories.

After all, if Devilsdorp proved one thing it’s that, of all the things to be afraid of, subtitles aren’t one …

More crime stories: Huisgenoot: Ware Lewensdramas

From the Stander Gang to Oscar Pistorius, Taliep Pietersen to Baby Jordan, the SAFTA-nominated documentary series Huisgenoot: Ware Lewensdramas revisits the true-life stories that made the headlines, going behind the story with the people involved, talking to experts, and hearing from the journalists who originally broke the stories in one of SA’s oldest and best-loved publications.

kykNET&kie’s SAFTA-nominated real-life crime docuseries is presented by Kuier journalist and TV personality Ernusta Maralack.

The series takes an in-depth look at cases of violence against women and children, police cruelty, suicide and murder, and examines the motives and social conditions that drove these crimes.

The biggest crime of all: How to Steal a Country

How to Steal a Country documents the Gupta family’s rise from flea-market shoe salesmen to owners of a controversial South African business empire in under 10 years.

The documentary runs as a suspenseful detective story uncovering one huge bribery scandal after another, involving the top echelons of political power and several well-known multinational corporations.

It comes from multi-award-winning documentary filmmakers Rehad Desai (Everything Must Fall) and Mark J Kaplan (The Lion’s Trail, The Village Under The Forest).

Crimes against nature: Stroop: Journey into the Rhino Horn War

Stroop: Journey into the Rhino Horn War tells the shocking and touching story of the ongoing poaching of rhino and the trade in its coveted horn.

In an exclusive first, filmmakers Bonné de Bod and Susan Scott filmed special ranger units inside the Kruger National Park and at the home of the white rhino, the Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park.

The pair also travelled undercover to the dangerous back rooms of wildlife traffickers and dealers in China and Vietnam and the result is a powerful, hard-hitting and incredibly moving documentary that will challenge and shock viewers.

Series and movies

A notorious crime: Griekwastad

Another of SA’s most notorious cases.

Arnold Vosloo (Bosch, 24, The Mummy) and rising teen star Alex van Dyk (Die Stropers) lead the cast in Griekwastad, which recounts the investigation into the horrific 2012 murder of Deon and Christel Steenkamp and their teenage daughter, Marthella, on their farm Naauwhoek.

Written and directed respectively by SAFTA winners Tertius Kapp (Rage, 4 Mure) and Jozua Malherbe (Slot, Wolwedans in die Skemer), the chilling film is based on Jacques Steenkamp’s best-seller.

The all-star cast includes Trackers stars Sisanda Henna and Rolanda Marais and SAFTA winners Deon Lotz.

Crime with an occult twist: Die Spreeus

Crime-fighting unit the “Spreeus” take on cases that make other detectives’ hair stand on end.

Bas and Beatrice are the fearless members of an investigative unit which tracks crime into other worlds.

An impenetrable mystery: Skemerdans

In this Cape Flats neo-noir from award-winning screenwriter Amy Jephta, the owner of a famous jazz club is murdered, leading to a deadly power struggle with the club at the centre.

Who killed Glenn Fortune, and why?

Excellent Afrikaans crime drama: Die Byl S1-2

Die Byl is inspired by the life of Piet van der Bijl, a brilliant detective who had a 99% success rate in his 40 year career.

Specialising in serial killers, this top cop must sometimes put his own life on the line to catch a criminal.

In the second season, the investigators become the targets.

