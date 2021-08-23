Huawei South Africa to launch two new smartphones – What you need to know

Huawei South Africa is holding a launch event on 26 August where it will unveil two awesome new smartphones to the local market.

The Nova 8 and Nova Y60 smartphones both offer market-leading value in their respective price categories – including great displays, powerful camera systems and large batteries.

Huawei Nova 8

The Huawei Nova 8 is a stylish smartphone with a camera system that stands out from its competitors.

It boasts a quad-lens rear camera array that is headlined by an extremely powerful 64MP primary lens.

The quad-lens array is situated in Huawei’s Nebular camera system design and includes Dual-View Video – which lets you capture two video feeds at once – Super Night Mode, and bokeh effects, which are enabled through a dedicated bokeh camera lens.

The Nova 8 also uses a punch hole display design to host its impressive 32MP front camera, making this smartphone the perfect option for users who take lots of photos.

The display is a 6.57-inch curved OLED screen that offers 90Hz refresh rates to make everything look smooth, while the smartphone will be available in a stunning Blush Gold colour to make it a legitimate fashion accessory.

Huawei Nova Y60

If you’re in the market for an affordable smartphone that offers great photography features, the Nova Y60 is the perfect solution.

This smartphone boasts a triple-lens camera system that is powered by AI to optimise all of your pics.

The primary lens is designed to take in massive amounts of light so that you can take high resolution images easily, while Huawei’s self-developed motion photography software automatically detects your subject and optimises your shutter speed accordingly.

The front camera also uses AI technology to let you capture great photos of yourself for your social media pages.

Additional features include 4GB RAM and 64GB memory – while a 5,000mAh battery means you never have to worry about your phone going flat.

This amazing credentials are completed by a 6.6-inch FullView HD+ display, which is great for watching videos, playing games, browsing the Internet, and more.

Stay tuned

Huawei’s new smartphones are set to dominate the market, and are the obvious choice in their respective price ranges.

Keep an eye out for more details about both smartphones on 26 August – including pricing and pre-order details.