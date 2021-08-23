Why Samsung’s new foldable Galaxy Z smartphones are a must-buy

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z smartphones offer great value, performance, and features – and are a must-buy for those who want the best foldable smartphones on the market.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 come with powerful hardware, great photography capabilities, and improved folding mechanisms – which are detailed below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the flagship foldable smartphone in Samsung’s range and offers big improvements over its predecessor.

It features tons of design and durability upgrades that make it Samsung’s most reliable Z Fold yet.

This includes an IPX8 water resistance rating, an improved protective film, optimised display panel layers, and Gorilla Glass to make the displays 80% more durable than the Z Fold 2.

The Z Fold 3 is also built with Armor Aluminium, which is the strongest aluminium ever used on a Galaxy smartphone.

Its performance is just as impressive – with 12GB RAM and the amazing Snapdragon 888 5G chip that can take on any task you throw at it.

Additionally, you get up to 512GB storage, which is perfect for storing all of the awesome photos and videos you will be capturing with the impressive camera system.

Three 12MP cameras are placed on the rear, as well as a 10MP camera on the cover screen, to take care of all your photo and video needs.

Importantly, the Z Fold 3 now has an under-display camera that gives you even more ways to take great photos.

Support for Samsung’s popular S Pen is included, too, which makes it easy to take notes, check off to-do lists, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 offers a form factor that is similar to a classic “flip” phone.

When “unflipped”, it has a 6.7-inch Full HD display with 120Hz refresh rate – while its “flipped” cover display is a 1.9-inch AMOLED screen.

As with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3 sports major durability improvements – including a stronger aluminium chassis, an improved protective film, optimised display panel layers, and IPX8 water resistance.

The Z Flip 3 also offers premium performance, including 8GB RAM and the same Snapdragon 888 5G chip you get in the Z Fold 3.

Storage is available in 128GB and 256GB options, while its camera system includes a dual 12MP set-up on the back and a 10MP on the front unfolded screen.

Show your interest

Samsung South Africa has opened the ability to indicate your interest in the new Samsung Galaxy Z smartphones.

Pre-orders will then begin on 1 September 2021 until the official launch of the devices on 17 September 2021 – so make sure to register today to get yours.