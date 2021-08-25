Switch on to the latest tech from Expert Stores

Whether you are a social dazzler, crazy creative, business maverick, or an average Joe, Expert has the perfect tech to suit your lifestyle.

Expert’s newly launched Apple Store will help you express your creative flair with a selection of powerful M1 Apple MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and more.

Expert Stores also stocks a comprehensive range of Samsung products, including home appliances, wearables, phones and TVs to satisfy all of your tech needs and desires.

Be sure not to miss Expert’s Galaxy Fold 3 pre-order offer, which launches in September, to be first in line to receive this exciting new phone.

You can also choose from many other offerings from popular brands such as Skyworth, Epson, and JVC – at Expert Stores there is something for everyone.

In addition, Expert Stores is always adding more brands and tech products to their catalogue and offer incredible monthly deals as well as regular sales, so you should be sure to bookmark their site and check back often to avoid missing out.

Here’s a quick round up of some of our favourite deals on offer during Expert Stores’ Switch On Sale – which is now live and runs until 7 September.

Samsung 55” QN85A NEO QLED – R27,999

Samsung 43” TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV + Free DStv Explora Ultra – R7,499

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 – R4,999

Skyworth 75” UHD Android 10 TV – R17,999

Epson EH-TW710 FULL HD 1080P Projector – R12,999

Epson Ecotank Printer – L3150 – R2,999

Philips Lattego Series 2200 Fully Automatic Coffee Machine – R6,999

Samsung 617L Side by Side Fridge – R19,999

Who is Expert?

Expert Stores comprises a network of independent local retailers from across South Africa who have pooled their collective buying power to offer highly competitive pricing to their customers.

They specialise in electronics and domestic appliances, both small and large, and are part of an international buying group active in 22 countries around the world.

Expert brings you the latest, top of the range products from leading global brands such as Samsung, Apple, LG, JBL, Delonghi, Defy, Philips, Bosch, Smeg, and Russell Hobbs.

With over 100 suppliers Expert Stores only stock the best goods from the world’s top manufacturers.

Visit them online or find your nearest store today.