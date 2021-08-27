Unlock Gen4 Speed with the Crucial P5 Plus NVMe SSD

You can now get Crucial’s high-performance P5 Plus NVMe SSD in South Africa.

The P5 Plus delivers next-generation speed thanks to Gen4 NVMe technology – which offers sequential read speeds of up to 6,600MB/s.

Crucial is a brand of leading memory and flash storage manufacturer Micron, and this means that the P5 Plus can leverage Micron’s market-leading technologies to set itself apart from other NVMe SSDs.

This is representative in the impressive Gen4 dynamic write acceleration technology that the P5 Plus uses.

This technology allows the SSD to perform beyond conventional hardware capabilities by adapting its NAND usage to fit the intended user environment.

This makes SSDs that use Gen4 technology vastly superior to their predecessors.

These improvements make the Crucial P5 Plus NVMe SSD perfect for power users – from hardcore gamers who need faster loading times, to professionals who need fast and reliable access to their files and applications, to creatives who require peak performance to render images and videos faster.

Micron innovative technologies

Alongside its remarkable read and write speeds, which are nearly twice as fast as previous-generation SSDs, the Crucial P5 Plus boasts Micron’s industry-leading Advanced NAND technology.

This was the first 176-layer NAND technology in the world and offers unprecedented density and performance.

Micron Advanced NAND combines with other advanced features – including innovative controller technology, adaptive thermal protection, dynamic write acceleration, and error correction – to provide extreme performance and durability in an NVMe SSD form factor.

Interoperability and security

The P5 Plus offers amazing flexibility, too, thanks to its backwards-compatibility with Gen3 systems.

This means that, regardless of your system specifications, you can use the P5 Plus in your PC.

Additionally, the P5 Plus offers impressive security features – with rapid full-drive encryption protecting all your valuable information.

This security feature does not incur any performance degradation and will contribute towards your POPIA compliance, as your data will be better-secured against threats.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The P5 Plus also uses error-correcting code (ECC) to detect and correct memory data if and when it happens.

This makes the P5 Plus a far more reliable storage device than competitors that don’t use this technology, and is perfect for business use.

Adaptive thermal protection is another great addition to the Crucial P5 Plus SSD, as it makes sure the storage device does not overheat – regardless of what conditions it faces.

When SSDs fall outside of safe operating temperatures they can face problems, such as reduced performance and data loss, so adaptive thermal protection is a great addition to avoid these issues and protect your data.

Become a Crucial reseller

If you are a technology reseller, the Crucial P5 Plus NVMe SSD is a must-have in your product catalogue.

Leading South African ICT distributor Syntech is the local supplier of Crucial products including the P5 Plus SSD.

You can check out all the specifications of the Crucial P5 Plus NVMe SSD, here or sign-up with Syntech as a reseller today.

Upgrade your personal PC with a Crucial P5 Plus

The P5 Plus SSD comes with a 5-year warranty and is available in the South African market with a 1TB capacity.

This SSD leverages Gen4 NVMe SSD technology to make your computer boot up faster, your games run more smoothly, and your applications load faster.

This makes the Crucial P5 Plus the best choice for upgrading your PC’s storage and performance without breaking the bank.

If you’re looking to buy it for yourself, click here to find the Crucial P5 Plus on Takealot.