Huawei Nova 8 – Now available for pre-order

The Huawei Nova 8 smartphone is now available for pre-order and offers unprecedented value in the local market.

From its beautiful design to its powerful hardware and features, the Nova 8 will serve all your needs with ease.

Stunning design

The Nova 8 continues the Nova range’s legacy of amazing craftsmanship and gorgeous aesthetics, and introduces a new colour – Blush Gold.

Its stylish frame hosts a 6.57-inch curved OLED display that is perfect for all use cases, and boasts TUV Rheinland-certified eye comfort features for improved eye health.

A refresh rate of 90Hz will display your content smoothly, while the 240Hz sampling rate will make sure your touches are more accurate and responsive.

Creative photography

The Nova 8’s cameras are designed not only to document everyday life, but also to unleash your inner creativity.

This is thanks to the smartphone’s quad-lens rear camera system, which is headlined by a 64MP high-resolution lens.

The lens uses a 4-in-1 light fusion technology to capture detail in crystal-clear quality, while Super Night Mode will ensure all your night photos also look great.

An additional three rear camera lenses comprise a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a discrete bokeh camera for depth-of-field effects, and an independent macro camera for exquisite close-up shots.

A primary and ultra-wide-angle lens can also capture video footage simultaneously, which means you shoot the whole picture while also recording close-up footage.

On the front, Huawei has packed a powerful 32MP lens that supports great features like Super Night Selfie Mode and built-in AI to make your selfies look amazing.

Premium performance

These impressive photography features are powered by Huawei’s 7nm Kirin 820E chip, which can perform all the tasks you ask of it with ease.

The Nova 8 also boasts 8GB of RAM and a 6-core Mali G57 GPU for a smooth user experience.

Its 3,800mAh battery then offers all-day battery life – which Huawei users have come to expect from the company’s smartphones – while 66W Huawei SuperCharge technology means you can charge your Nova 8 to 60% in just 15 minutes, or 100% in just 35 minutes.

Pre-order the Nova 8

Pre-order the Huawei nova 8 now for R99 before 30 August and get R1,100 off.

Receive a Huawei FreeBuds 4i and Huawei Watch GT Bundle offer valued at R5,698.

Visit the Huawei Store (Online).

T&Cs apply.