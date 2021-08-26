Sign up now for the limited webinar on how IBM powers responsive operations

Datacentrix will be hosting a one-hour webinar with IBM on 14 September to help organisations understand how they can enhance their customer experience and become more responsive by modernising their IT.

“We want to help people engineer extraordinary customer experiences,” says guest speaker, Yasal Akgun, Technical Sales Manager at IBM Power Systems across Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

“Modernising existing applications and developing new ones help organisations accelerate their journey to become cloud native. The webinar is tailored to contextualise the primary challenges and key considerations.”

Having the flexibility and agility to develop and deploy applications across multiple infrastructures, from on-premise to the public cloud, helps organisations create responsive operations that enhance productivity, efficiency and profitability.

Specifically, Akgun says the webinar will explore how to accelerate the development of hybrid applications with the synchronous deployment of multiple components on public and private cloud with IBM Power Systems and Datacentrix.

Datacentrix is a certified IBM Platinum Business Partner and recognised as the expert in IBM Power and Storage.

People who register and attend will also be able to access on-demand content on IBM Data Management and IBM Storage. The content will lead organisations through protecting data while simultaneously mitigating service level and cost challenges.

Early adopters realise significant benefits such as development speed and quality, as well as effective analyses.

The IBM Storage on-demand content helps organisations become familiar with AI-led transformations and modernisations that go beyond experimentation to generate business value.

Organisations that invest in the breadth of expertise to develop, implement and maintain AI solutions, at scale, with modern storage solutions, are more successful.

