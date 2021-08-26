MSI GF76 Katana gaming laptop – The right weapon for your digital battles

If you’re in the market for a high-performance gaming notebook that doesn’t break the bank, MSI has the perfect product for your needs.

The GF76 Katana gaming laptop offers premium performance and is available for just R29,999 at Computer Mania.

This is an incredible price point for a gaming laptop that takes on the most demanding modern games with ease.

Elite performance

The Katana GF76 comes equipped with the latest 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, which is up to 40% faster than its predecessor.

This means the laptop can perform more tasks at a quicker rate, which ultimately gives you smoother gameplay and lower rendering times.

This 8-core processor also offers twice the L3 cache of the previous-generation, while 4.6GHz dual core frequency support means your gameplay and rendering software functions at peak efficiency at all times.

Partnering this 11th-generation i7 processor is a RTX 30-series graphics card which deliver the ultimate performance for gamers and creators alike.

According to independent tests, the RTX 3060 graphics card offers over 65% better performance than older graphics cards like the GTX 1060 6GB, which means your games will run smoother and at higher frame rates.

This is crucial for anyone looking to play the latest games, and is complemented by Nvidia’s DLSS technology – which uses AI acceleration to boost frame rates and the quality of your images.

These GPUs use Nvidia’s second-generation RTX architecture and boast new RT cores, tensor cores, and streaming multiprocessors to give you the best gaming experience – including upgraded ray tracing technologies that make the lighting in your games look far more realistic.

Additionally, up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM and two M.2 NVMe SSDs means faster loading times in your games and faster rendering times in projects.

All of these components combine to form a laptop that can take on the most demanding programs and tasks with ease – no matter whether you’re gaming, creating, or working.

Legendary design

The MSI Katana GF76 combines this remarkable performance with unprecedented attention to its design.

This is because the laptop was designed in partnership with gaming character illustrator Nagano Tsuyoshi, who is best known for creating the iconic game cover for “Romance of the Three Kingdoms V.”

Tsuyoshi’s partnership with MSI combined their passion for the gaming industry to produce a breath-taking laptop design that truly speaks to gamers.

According to MSI and Tsuyoshi, the MSI Katana GF76 was inspired by a katana sword that was said to be imbued with a dragon’s soul.

The Katana GF76 sports sharp edges in a slick form factor – much like a katana – while the crisp 17.3-inch Full HD 144Hz display provides images that truly immerse you in the most intense gaming battles.

This amazing design even offers superior performance, as it is designed around Cooler Boost 5 – which includes two dedicated fans and 6 redesigned heat pipes that keep temperatures cool at all times.

Cooler Boost 5 ensures your laptop doesn’t overheat, which means you don’t suffer the performance degradation that would usually come with a hot laptop.

This cooling system also increases the longevity of the device, as a laptop that is regularly hot reduces the lifespan of its components.

Get the MSI Katana GF76

The MSI Katana GF76 is the ultimate weapon for your gaming battles.

It is available from Computer Mania for just R29,999 – which is a great price for such a powerful gaming laptop.

Click here to get the deal.