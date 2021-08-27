Easy way for South African companies to build a new smartphone app

Codehesion makes it easy for South African companies to build a new mobile app with the option of a fully managed project or hiring resources for in-house development.

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier mobile app development company with many successful projects under its belt.

Well-known projects completed by Codehesion include the HOMii Lifestyle App, the Midstream App, the Peermont Winners Circle App, and the Nology Stack Portal.

The company specialises in everything related to mobile apps, including graphic interface design, backend system development, and web applications.

Codehesion offers South African companies two options to develop a new smartphone app:

Outsource the full project to Codehesion, where it takes care of everything.

Hire skilled developers from Codehesion to build the app in-house with limited risk.

Both these options have produced excellent results for clients thanks to Codehesion’s well-qualified and experienced staff.

Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers invited companies looking to build a new smartphone app to discuss these options with them.

The free consultation process helps with planning the best route to develop the app and forecasting how much it is expected to cost.

For a free consultation, contact Codehesion here.