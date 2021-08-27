Win your share of R600 000 in cash and prizes with TECNO

Global premium smartphone brand, TECNO, is giving away cash and other great prizes in its win with #TECNOMobileZA competition in celebration of the imminent launch of two new products set to hit South Africa in just a few weeks.

TECNO is ramping up efforts to capture a greater slice of the South African smartphone market with the impending launch of the new Spark 7 Series and Camon 17P which will be launched on 16 September and 21 October respectively.

The Transsion-owned TECNO topped handset sales in Africa in 2020, confirming its status as the Number one smartphone brand on the continent, and is now making significant inroads in South Africa as well.

Says TECNO Chief Marketing Officer, Danni Xu: “These products are set to take South Africa by storm, boasting cutting-edge technology and stylish design seen in edge-to-edge Dot-In Displays with more definition, 500nit brightness, crisper colours and unparalleled refresh rates ensuring users can immerse themselves in their video content and gaming apps.

And, with the latest HiOS 7.6 operating system, which now includes dark mode, film album and Video Assistant – creating, capturing and sharing those dream moments will see new heights of efficiency.”

This launch marks the next chapter in the brand’s take-over of southern Africa, and also coincides with TECNO’s new brand slogan – Stop At Nothing.

The new slogan was recently launched with a brand video, through which TECNO pays tribute to the human pursuit of purpose and potential.

#STOPATNOTHING

This is TECNO’s next step in delivering on a promise of unlocking the best of contemporary smartphone technologies and making it accessible for global emerging markets.

The #StopAtNothing campaign represents TECNO’s recognition of human progress and people’s pursuit for purpose, potential and excellence.

It celebrates the ‘progressive mavericks’; those who are ‘young at heart’ and the youth who admirably remain resilient in the face of adversity.

“We have seen how resilient and progressive society can be in the face of adversity, especially among young adults in markets like South Africa. They defy the odds and ‘stop at nothing’ to progress, find creative and even disruptive ways to reach their full potential.

This attitude and spirit resonates so strongly with TECNO that we were compelled to embrace it and position it at the very core of who we are and what we do as a technology brand,” Continues Xu.

TECNO’s rise on the African continent can be attributed not only to cost-efficiency, but offering consumers cutting-edge technology designed to ensure a superior user experience.

The brand has recognised the value of marrying smartphone and camera technology ecosystems as Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing power in smartphone development, resulting in devices that are able to produce sublime photographic and video content in tune with user preferences.

The competition

To mark the arrival of the new SPARK 7 Series and CAMON 17P in South Africa, TECNO is offering local consumers the chance to take home some amazing prizes in its exciting win with #TECNOMobileZA competition.

The competition runs for a 16-week period, starting on 2 September and set to end on 16 December.

How you can win

Simply buy a SPARK 7 Pro or CAMON 17P device and stand the chance to win a share of R100 000 in cash every month. This amount can be won in increments of R10 000, R15 000, R25 000, and R50 000.

Daily, weekly and monthly daily spot prizes which include cellphones, airtime, various branded accessories are also part of the fun as summer approaches.

All you have to do is take a photo of your new phone, post it on Facebook, tag @TECNOMobileSouthAfrica and include the hashtag #TECNOMobileZA

That is not all!

During the 16 weeks, South Africans can enter weekly draws where some wonderful prizes will be up for grabs.

Best of all, winners will be announced by various popular social media personalities including Alex jay, Nomvelo Makhanya and Thabang Kganakga, who have partnered with TECNO for the launch of the products.

To enter, simply go to TECNO’s microsite link on its Facebook page and enter your details as from 2 September 2021.