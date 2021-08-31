Free Vodacom fibre speed upgrades – Big increases on offer

Vodacom has made big changes to its fibre pricing and speeds, offering increased value to its customers.

As of 3 August, Vodacom Self Build customers now enjoy 20Mbps uncapped fibre for just R599 per month – which is both an upgrade from the previous 10Mbps speed and a price reduction from R649 per month.

Additionally, as of 4 August 2021, Vodacom offers at least double the previous line speed on all of its fibre packages at no extra cost on the Self Build network.

Existing Vodacom Fibre customers on the Self Build network have automatically received their line speed upgrades, while new Vodacom Fibre customers can sign up today to take advantage of these fantastic packages.

The upgrades to existing Vodacom Self Build customers’ packages are as follows:

10Mbps has been migrated to 20Mbps .

has been migrated to . 20Mbps has been migrated to 50Mbps .

has been migrated to . 40Mbps has been migrated to 100Mbps .

has been migrated to . 100Mbps has been migrated to 200Mbps.

Vodacom Fibre’s new 24-month package pricing is detailed below.

Vodacom Fibre Prices Download Speed Upload Speed Monthly Price 20Mbps 10Mbps R599 20Mbps 20Mbps R699 50Mbps 25Mbps R799 50Mbps 50Mbps R899 100Mbps 100Mbps R999 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,299

If you would prefer increased flexibility in terms of your contract length, you can also pay once-off costs of R505 or R910 to transform your package into a 12-month or month-to-month contract, respectively.

Click here to check if your area is covered by Vodacom Fibre.