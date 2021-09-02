Metacom reveals its new corporate charter and exciting executive changes

Metacom is excited to reveal its new rebrand and re-focus, reaffirming its position as the perfect ICT partner for business, retail, financial and engineering communication services.

Metacom’s new logo and branding introduces a refreshed image that better reflects who the company is and what it stands for, while a re-launched website and updated slogan – Innovative Communications Technology. Delivered – further defines Metacom’s value proposition.

About Metacom

Metacom is a proudly South African company that has delivered cost-effective managed services, based on in-house designed routing equipment and a reliable SD-WAN core, for over 19 years.

This unique solution is used by leading financial institutions, retailers, and utility providers to deliver reliable communication services in more than 20 countries around the world.

Their ability to build services such as SD-WAN, POS, Multimedia, Wi-Fi, and SCADA into a single solid managed service, combined with its innovative custom designed routers, allows for improved reliability with a simultaneous reduction in the cost of service delivery to their clients.

When Metacom started delivering services 19 years ago, it was predominantly engineering-focused and mostly grew through word-of-mouth.

While staying true to its core DNA based on innovation, it has now become a leading managed solution provider, merging various important communications services across numerous market segments into a world-class managed service.

Embracing the new normal

Metacom’s rebranding and refocus has allowed the company to reconnect with its clients after an extremely challenging time for all.

The COVID-19 pandemic and recent civil unrest has had a far-reaching impact on their client base, and the company has adapted and responded to this by providing services tailored to the “new normal”.

This included a “work from home solution” as well as a significant ramp-up in product delivery and operational capability to ensure that their clients were able to restore operations rapidly – delivering the impossible!

Gearing for growth

Metacom’s continued growth has resulted in a shift in focus across their executive team, combined with key appointments throughout the company, to ensure sustainability and business continuity.

In an exciting move, Craig Tate who has been with the company for the last year, moves into the role of Chief Executive Officer at Metacom.

Other significant executive changes that are effective as of 1 September 2021 are:

Réan van Niekerk taking up the role of Metacom’s Chairman

Marius Visser promoted to the role of Chief Marketing Officer

The new structure and focus on service delivery is supported by the formalization of Metacom’s new corporate charter, which emphasizes client success – this message is communicated on their website which showcases brand values as well as their compelling solutions and product range.

The future is bright

With substantial investment across the business and a modernised strategy underpinning everything Metacom does, the future is incredibly exciting for its clients.

Metacom’s product development team is actively developing a new range of routing devices that will be launched to the market over the next 12 months.

These routers will run on a world-class SD-WAN network and will include all the important tools that clients need to meet and exceed their expectations.

The internal implementation of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP system will further improve the operations of Metacom across the entire business.

From a complete rebrand to the appointment of a dynamic team of high-level executives, Metacom is positioned to reach its full potential as an outstanding world-class solutions provider.

View the video in the link below to hear from the Metacom Executives as they embrace their new roles.

An exciting Metacom Future lies ahead – Innovative Communications Technology. Delivered.

Find out more about Metacom.