4 powerful cryptocurrencies you can now buy through OVEX

Leading cryptocurrency platform OVEX has added four more cryptocurrencies that you can now purchase through its request-for-quote (RfQ) page.

This brings even more choice to OVEX customers who wish to invest in the ever-growing cryptocurrency market.

What is OVEX RfQ?

The OVEX RfQ system is a vehicle through which you can buy and sell cryptocurrencies easily.

The tool automatically produces quotes for buy and sell orders on cryptocurrencies listed on OVEX’s exchange, and you can then execute your order by accepting the produced quote.

The OVEX RfQ system automatically produces quotes for buy and sell orders with tight spreads due to deep liquidity.

The four new coins you can now buy through OVEX are:

Cardano

Ripple

Solana

Dogecoin

Cardano is the first blockchain platform to be built through peer-reviewed research and provides unparalleled security and sustainability.

It is also focused on solving the energy-related problems that the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum have historically struggled with.

Cardano uses a proof-of-stake mechanism where users stake their assets on the network – much like how employees can have equity in the company they work for.

Ripple

Ripple is a popular cryptocurrency which uses a distributed consensus mechanism that allows for almost-instant transaction confirmations – without a central authority needing to ratify transactions.

Due to a lack of coin mining, as well as lower transaction costs, Ripple transactions are usually cheaper and faster than the likes of Bitcoin.

This makes Ripple particularly viable as a transactional coin and is a key reason it has become so popular.

Solana

Solana is one of the fastest-rising cryptocurrencies around, as it has increased in value by over 7,000% since the beginning of the year.

It is seen as a popular alternative to the dominant programmable blockchain Ethereum, which is currently struggling under the weight of high fees and a congested network.

Given its meteoric rise over the past year, it is not surprising that Solana is an extremely popular investment option.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin was originally seen by many people as nothing more than a fun meme, but it has recently seen major price increases that have made it one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world.

It is very similar to Bitcoin in that it is a mineable cryptocurrency that uses a proof-of-work consensus algorithm.

It has many celebrity supporters, too – including Elon Musk and Mark Cuban – who provide this cryptocurrency with impressive media coverage.

Besides its request-for-quote feature, OVEX also offers crypto interest accounts – which offer up to 20% per annum – as well as an instant cryptocurrency arbitrage service.

