Insurance is key to protecting businesses and helping them grow

Impact of civil unrest

The recent civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has reminded us why having adequate business insurance is essential to protect every business, no matter their size.

An estimated 40 000 businesses were affected in KwaZulu-Natal alone.

Total losses to the economy are estimated at R50 billion, and the damages could be between R15 billion and R20 billion for the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (SASRIA).

This indicates that many businesses in South Africa are either underinsured or remain uninsured.

The riots had a devastating impact on employment. As many as 105 000 people are estimated to have lost their job.

This period has shown that unexpected events can happen that result in large losses for the business; as a result, business insurance is needed to protect companies and help them survive.

SMMEs are the most affected

Most of the businesses affected by the civil unrest are small, medium and micro enterprise (SMMEs). Research indicates that 89% of affected business are SMMEs.

This is a major hindrance to economic growth as SMMEs contribute significantly to the economy.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they contributed as much as 40% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in emerging economies.

Data collected in 99 countries, including South Africa, indicates that SMMEs are key drivers of employment, contributing 70% to total employment (before the COVID-19 pandemic).

It is, therefore, important that SMMEs get the support they need to succeed, continue to create employment, and contribute to the economy.

Watch the video below:

The need for unique insurance solutions

SMMEs have unique insurance needs, including cover that is tailored to the size and nature of the business.

They also need access to resources and unique solutions that can help them better manage their risks and grow their businesses. Newer insurance solutions consider the business holistically.

Discovery Business Insurance enables businesses to assess their physical and operational risks to get complete information about their risks and what insurance solutions the business needs.

After completing an assessment, they get recommendations on which areas to improve and get access to service providers at discounted rates to help them improve in those business development areas.

Discovery Business Insurance also offer bespoke insurance solutions tailored to different industries, such as heavy commercial vehicles, restaurants, healthcare, legal and accounting industries.

These solutions are designed to offer comprehensive protection to the client’s business and give clients access to benefits that help them work efficiently.

Cover for emerging risks

There has been an increase in digital network use by SMMEs recently.

Endurance International Group conducted a survey of Indian SMMEs to understand their adoption of digital processes during the COVID‑19 period.

The survey indicated that more than 50% of SMMEs were using digital platforms to remain connected during lockdown.

This increase in digital adoption increases cyber risks. As employees use digital platforms more than before, the risk of reputational damage to the company as well as legal risks may also increase due to employee conduct on these platforms.

Many SMMEs do not have the sophisticated cyber protection and reputational risk cover that larger organisations usually have.

They may also find legal assistance unaffordable. This can put them at higher risk of business interruption if an event that results in cyber losses or damage to their reputation occurs.

This may result in business failure. It is, therefore, important for SMMEs to partner with an insurer that can provide these covers and benefits at an affordable premium.

Discovery Business Insurance includes cyber cover as well as reputational risk management and legal services as part of their insurance offering.

This can help clients to recover quickly following an insured event. It is proactive insurance solutions like these that can make all the difference in helping SMMEs grow.

