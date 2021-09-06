Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 now

Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy Z series has instantly captured the imagination of the world.

The category-defining Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are now also available with extra-special launch offers, which makes owning these iconic smartphones even more compelling.

Pre-order now to receive limited launch gifts

When you pre-order or purchase during the 1 September to 20 October 2021 promotional period, you will receive an exclusive offer, that includes the new Galaxy Buds2, the must-have Galaxy Smart Tag and the peace of mind of Samsung Care+, all valued at R5 200.

The free one-year Samsung Care+ plan will provide one accidental screen and/ or back cover repair, and will include a battery replacement.

You can upgrade to the Samsung Care+ Premium plan at an affordable cost, for additional cover, which includes liquid, motherboard and external casing damage.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G redemption period starts from 17 September. The recommended retail price for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is R37 999 and for Galaxy Z Flip3 5G it’s R21 999.

Choose your new favourite foldable

Galaxy Z Fold3 – Built for those who need the ultimate device to power their productivity and maximise every moment.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G combines power, efficiency and immersive viewing so you can check off your to-do list faster and have more time for next-gen gaming, content viewing and video calling.

With a screen size that accommodates up to three apps at once, it is the ultimate productivity tool for modern multi-taskers.

For the first time ever on a foldable, Samsung has added S Pen support, so that you can jot down reminders directly on its immersive, large screen or join an online video call on your top half of screen and take notes with your S Pen on the bottom half, by just clicking the screen twice.

When you’re enjoying some me-time, you can easily immerse yourself in your favourite show or sports game, undisrupted, thanks to the 7.6-inch Main Screen and Under display camera.

From productivity to performance to portable entertainment on the go, the Galaxy Z Fold3 is the ultimate powerhouse device.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G – For those who need a device that’s as stylish as they are, the Galaxy Z Flip3 empowers you to express yourself with bold colour options, a sleek, compact rectangular design that fits effortlessly in your pocket, and trendy new accessories.

Unfold and snap a stunning selfie with the Galaxy Z Flip3’s camera features including Flex mode and its unique ability to stand upright, with a symmetrical and balanced design, that opens up to an angle that best fits your vision.

Then add to your social feed, which scrolls smoother than ever with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Enjoy easier ways to pay, play, and check your notifications fast on its larger cover screen, without ever flipping open your phone. Choosing the Galaxy Z Flip3 means getting more of what you crave, your way, whatever you’re doing, whether the device is open or closed.

Galaxy Z Flip3 is more than a folding phone, it’s a statement.

Whether you flip or fold, both new Galaxy Z devices offer our most durable, connected, and expansive foldable experiences ever.

Building on a legacy of impeccable craftsmanship, they are equipped with water-resistance, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™, Armor Aluminium, an optimised panel layer, and an improved protective film.

Click here for more information about the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3.