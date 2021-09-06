Why you should upgrade Sage 50 Pastel to a cloud solution – Sign up for the webinar

AWCape is hosting a Business Efficiency Webinar on 14 September that focuses on why you and your business should upgrade from Sage 50 Pastel to Sage Intacct – the world’s best financial solution (Gartner).

The webinar will provide valuable insights and assist in making your transition to Sage Intacct a smooth process.

Sage Intacct

With a 20-year track record, Sage Intacct has earned a reputation for having the best customer satisfaction in the industry.

It is an international cloud-based financial management solution – unlike Sage 50 Pastel, which was designed as a local financial management solution.

It is also more scalable. Sage Intacct supports organisations with 1-1000 or more users, while Sage 50 Pastel only supports smaller businesses of up to 50 users.

Additionally, Sage Intacct is more universally accessible as it is web-based, therefore it can be viewed on any device or operating system through a browser.

This means it integrates into significantly more third-party programs than Sage 50 Pastel.

The benefits

Robust cloud technology infrastructure suitable for any business.

Helps your company to save money by making it easy to share and integrate data into other solutions – such as your payroll, CRM, and e-commerce software.

Improve your businesses’ financial management efficiency by up to 80%, and facilitate instant access to key data.

Sage Intacct delivers a 250% return on investment on average, as well as a productivity boost of over 65%.

Webinar details

AWCape, which provides professional systems integration services through cloud-based solutions such as Sage Intacct, will host its Business Efficiency Webinar on 14 September from 11:00 to 12:00.

Along with an overview of why Sage Intacct can benefit your business, delegates will hear first-hand how Brenn-O-Kem migrated from Sage 50 Pastel to Sage Intacct and what the process entailed.

Speakers will include:

Jeff Ryan – Managing Director at AWCape

– Managing Director at AWCape Gerhard Hartman – Vice President, Medium Business, Sage Africa & Middle East

– Vice President, Medium Business, Sage Africa & Middle East Andries Rossouw – CFO at Brenn-O-Kem

Click here to sign up for the AWCape Business Efficiency Webinar