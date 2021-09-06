Why you should upgrade Sage 50 Pastel to a cloud solution – Sign up for the webinar

AWCape is hosting a Business Efficiency Webinar on 14 September that focuses on why you and your business should upgrade from Sage 50 Pastel to Sage Intacct – the world’s best financial solution (Gartner).
The webinar will provide valuable insights and assist in making your transition to Sage Intacct a smooth process.
Sage Intacct
With a 20-year track record, Sage Intacct has earned a reputation for having the best customer satisfaction in the industry.
It is an international cloud-based financial management solution – unlike Sage 50 Pastel, which was designed as a local financial management solution.
It is also more scalable. Sage Intacct supports organisations with 1-1000 or more users, while Sage 50 Pastel only supports smaller businesses of up to 50 users.
Additionally, Sage Intacct is more universally accessible as it is web-based, therefore it can be viewed on any device or operating system through a browser.
This means it integrates into significantly more third-party programs than Sage 50 Pastel.
The benefits
- Robust cloud technology infrastructure suitable for any business.
- Helps your company to save money by making it easy to share and integrate data into other solutions – such as your payroll, CRM, and e-commerce software.
- Improve your businesses’ financial management efficiency by up to 80%, and facilitate instant access to key data.
- Sage Intacct delivers a 250% return on investment on average, as well as a productivity boost of over 65%.
Webinar details
AWCape, which provides professional systems integration services through cloud-based solutions such as Sage Intacct, will host its Business Efficiency Webinar on 14 September from 11:00 to 12:00.
Along with an overview of why Sage Intacct can benefit your business, delegates will hear first-hand how Brenn-O-Kem migrated from Sage 50 Pastel to Sage Intacct and what the process entailed.
Speakers will include:
- Jeff Ryan – Managing Director at AWCape
- Gerhard Hartman – Vice President, Medium Business, Sage Africa & Middle East
- Andries Rossouw – CFO at Brenn-O-Kem
Click here to sign up for the AWCape Business Efficiency Webinar