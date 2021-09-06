Presented by AWCape

Why you should upgrade Sage 50 Pastel to a cloud solution – Sign up for the webinar

6 September 2021

AWCape is hosting a Business Efficiency Webinar on 14 September that focuses on why you and your business should upgrade from Sage 50 Pastel to Sage Intacct – the world’s best financial solution (Gartner).

The webinar will provide valuable insights and assist in making your transition to Sage Intacct a smooth process.

Sage Intacct

With a 20-year track record, Sage Intacct has earned a reputation for having the best customer satisfaction in the industry.

It is an international cloud-based financial management solution – unlike Sage 50 Pastel, which was designed as a local financial management solution.

It is also more scalable. Sage Intacct supports organisations with 1-1000 or more users, while Sage 50 Pastel only supports smaller businesses of up to 50 users.

Additionally, Sage Intacct is more universally accessible as it is web-based, therefore it can be viewed on any device or operating system through a browser.

This means it integrates into significantly more third-party programs than Sage 50 Pastel.

The benefits

  • Robust cloud technology infrastructure suitable for any business.
  • Helps your company to save money by making it easy to share and integrate data into other solutions – such as your payroll, CRM, and e-commerce software.
  • Improve your businesses’ financial management efficiency by up to 80%, and facilitate instant access to key data.
  • Sage Intacct delivers a 250% return on investment on average, as well as a productivity boost of over 65%.

Webinar details

AWCape, which provides professional systems integration services through cloud-based solutions such as Sage Intacct, will host its Business Efficiency Webinar on 14 September from 11:00 to 12:00.

Along with an overview of why Sage Intacct can benefit your business, delegates will hear first-hand how Brenn-O-Kem migrated from Sage 50 Pastel to Sage Intacct and what the process entailed.

Speakers will include:

  • Jeff Ryan – Managing Director at AWCape
  • Gerhard Hartman – Vice President, Medium Business, Sage Africa & Middle East
  • Andries Rossouw – CFO at Brenn-O-Kem

Click here to sign up for the AWCape Business Efficiency Webinar

