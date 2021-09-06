Jaguar F-PACE SVR – Refined SUV with massive power

Jaguar has released its ultimate performance SUV, the F-PACE SVR, with a range of updates in South Africa.

The new Jaguar F-PACE SVR is an elegant and incredibly powerful SUV, packing a supercharged V8 engine that longs for the open road.

We take a look at what this luxury vehicle has to offer, below.

Performance

The Jaguar F-PACE SVR is powered by a supercharged V8 petrol engine connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This 5.0-litre engine generates a beastly 405kW of power with a torque figure uplifted by 20Nm to a whopping 700Nm, which pushes the SVR to a top speed of 286km/h.

This impressive car also features a new Dynamic Launch function which, when combined with the increased torque, slashes the 0-100km/h time to a blistering 4.0 seconds.

The Jaguar F-PACE SVR is all-wheel drive and is fitted with Jaguar’s Intelligent Driveline Dynamics system which uses Adaptive Dynamics suspension technology to shift power between the front and rear wheels – ensuring a smooth ride in all weather and on any surface.

Jaguar’s improved duct cooling, brake pads, and Integrated Power Booster produce enhanced braking performance, too, providing the F-PACE SVR with reactive and effective braking power to give the driver greater confidence.

Form and features

The new Jaguar F-PACE SVR is also more attractive than ever before and is available with the Black Pack for the first time.

The Black Pack complements the F-PACE SVR’s assertive design by setting a gloss black finish to key elements, including the grille surround, bonnet louvres, front bumper apertures, sill trims, and rear valance.

Furthermore, the motorsport-inspired exterior has been designed to deliver redefined aerodynamic performance – with a 35% reduction in lift achieved through new apertures and vents.

The interior of the new F-PACE SVR is comprehensively redesigned, with materials enhanced to heighten the dynamic character of the cabin and its controls.

Seat and door inserts are finished in Alcantara, with elements such as the central cubby and leather midroll wrapped in luxurious Windsor leather. The 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display is wrapped in Alcantara with ebony stitching, while aluminium patterned finishers feature as standard with open-pore carbon-fibre available as an option.

Optional slimline semi-aniline leather sports seats with heritage logo-inspired diamond embroidery across the front shoulder section, feature a unique perforation across the backrest, while the same pattern is used on the leather on the seatbacks. An embossed SVR logo on the headrests adds a final flourish.

Jaguar’s new Drive Selector has a more performance-focused feel for the F-PACE SVR, finished in dimpled leather with heritage logo-inspired detailing and debossed SVR logo. The new SVR split-rim steering wheel is finished with tactile zinc-alloy shift paddles, providing heightened driver engagement when making manual gear changes.

Additionally, the Jaguar F-PACE SVR features Jaguar’s latest technologies, including the intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system with an 11.4-inch HD curved touchscreen, as well as a 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display.

It offers the latest advanced driver assistance systems to ensure your driving experience is safe and comfortable at the same time – making it the perfect combination of speed, power, comfort, luxury, and cutting-edge technology.

Pricing

The new Jaguar F-PACE SVR is now available in South Africa starting at R1,835,700.

Images showcasing the Jaguar F-PACE SVR are shown below.