Watch HPE and Datacentrix discuss hybrid IT at Cloud 2021 Online Conference

Modern enterprises are under significant pressure to adapt to the new way of working and those wishing to make a successful transition will have to adopt a modern strategy.

The recent rapid pace of digital transformation highlighted several issues and operational risks that companies were faced with as they rapidly shifted to remote working environments, forcing them to provision resources quickly in accordance with business needs.

For many, digital transformation meant adopting a cloud-first strategy, with the belief that going to the cloud would automatically drive down costs and bring various business and operational benefits. Yet, this has not always been the case.

While there has been a significant uptake of cloud services among South African businesses, most early adopters challenged faced a multitude of challenges, not least being data sovereignty issues, security and a lack of skills.

Access to cloud technologies

Many have learnt that public cloud is not the place for all their applications and data. Yet, for business to be competitive, they must have access to the newest technologies and innovations that the cloud delivers. This is why an increasing number of businesses are going hybrid.

A hybrid model delivers the modern cloud experience for all apps and data, everywhere and distributes the cloud experience across data centres, multi-clouds and edges, and provides data insights to better manage capacity, performance, compliance and cost.

The case for taking the hybrid cloud approach will be unpacked at the 2021 MyBroadband Cloud Conference, on 21 September 2021, and the event will showcase South Africa’s leading cloud, backup, hosting, data centre, IoT and security providers.

Radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou will host a podcast with Rachel Cooke, GreenLake Country Lead at HPE South Africa, and Jaap Scholten, Head: Group Hybrid IT Strategy at Datacentrix.

They will discuss the challenges that businesses face today that lead to a hybrid cloud/on-premises solution that delivers a public cloud experience.

The traps to avoid

Cooke and Scholten will also delve into the typical traps that organisations fall into when going to the cloud that ultimately leads them to being “unconsciously hybrid”.

They will unpack how a hybrid model delivers the cloud experience across data centres, multi-clouds and edges, and provides data insights to better manage capacity, performance, compliance and cost.

This insightful discussion will also highlight how a hybrid cloud model provides customers with pricing flexibility through a consumption-based model.

Lastly, Cooke and Scholten will touch on HPE’s strategic co-location data centre partnership with Datacentrix that brings a new multi-cloud solution, underpinned by HPE’s GreenLake platform, to the South African market.

Importantly, they will explain how the hybrid solution eliminates the requirement for businesses to retain two sets of skills – on-premises and cloud – as the environment is managed by Datacentrix, introducing further cost savings and reducing complexity.

Responding to needs of business

They will explain how the platform, that runs on an HPE GreenLake cloud-like environment, with a variety of Datacentrix solutions and services built in, is a direct response to the needs of South African enterprises.

This unique multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) data centre offering is the result of a long-standing and strategic partnership between HPE and Datacentrix, together with the infrastructure power of Teraco, Africa’s largest data centre ecosystem.

Don’t miss this fascinating podcast to learn more. This and other interviews will be available through multiple platforms, including the official 2021 Cloud Conference website, YouTube, and Facebook.