Gendac expands development capabilities

The past two years have seen a significant increase in demand for technology development resources as organisations have ramped up their digitisation efforts.

Gendac, a South African technology development group with a strong engineering heritage, continues to build steady momentum by expanding teams, optimising processes, and improving infrastructure.

Modern technology development includes the utilization of cloud services, such as Azure, which provide reliability and scalability.

Gendac’s expansion includes partnering as an Azure cloud solutions provider (CSP) for the effective use of cloud services.

This expansion has strengthened Gendac’s unique technology development value proposition.

Teams are able to cross-pollinate ideas across a range of industries to innovate and create international-award-winning solutions.

Gendac specialises in developing complex core intellectual property systems, owned by the client, that are critical to the client’s business success and value proposition.

Gendac clients see value in developing core intellectual property technology systems and invest strategically to build a competitive advantage.

The development of an organisation’s core intellectual property technology is ongoing.

Maintained effort is therefore critical for the organisation to realise true value from technology development – such as opening new revenue streams and reducing operational costs (at scale, these systems require minimal or no licence fees).

Developing integrated software, mobile, firmware and/or IoT solutions to enhance the client’s business value is not only a difficult undertaking, but a complex one.

IoT development is particularly complex due to the integration of electronics, firmware, and software.

Gendac resolves this complexity by assigning hand-picked development teams to collaborate closely with clients in developing full-stack, turnkey technology solutions.

Gendac clients understand that hand-picked team members working on core intellectual property contribute much more than technical proficiency.

Each person is therefore respected as a valuable team member.

It is this ethos that establishes every team as a close-knit unit and makes Gendac an ideal technology development partner.

To learn more, visit Gendac’s website or contact Corne Prinsloo, Chief Commercial Officer, directly on +27 (0) 64 752 5833.