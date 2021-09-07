Huawei Nova 8 and Nova Y60 – Get it now

The Huawei Nova 8 and Nova Y60 smartphones are now available in South Africa, and you can get them at your in-store or online.
You can buy the Huawei Nova 8 for only R10,999 – and will receive a free set of Huawei FreeBuds 4i valued at R1,499.
The Huawei Nova Y60 is available for R3,099, along with a free Bluetooth headset valued at R699.
Huawei has also included a two-year warranty, one-time free screen-guard service, free unboxing service in store, 50-days screen insurance, and 50GB free Huawei Cloud storage for 12 months.
Huawei Nova 8
The Huawei Nova 8 is an impressive smartphone, boasting a Nebular AI quad-lens rear camera array that is distinguished by its extraordinary 64MP primary lens.
This is complemented by a 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a discrete bokeh lens, a macro lens for detailed close-ups, and a 32MP detail-rich front-facing camera.
A 7nm Kirin 820E chipset, a 6-core Mali G57 GPU, and 8GB RAM then power the phone – providing a responsive user experience on the 6.57-inch curved OLED display.
This screen features a 90Hz refresh rate and a 10-bit colour depth panel for a vivid and immersive view, and an Always-On-Display that allows you to add your unique style or signature to it.
Furthermore, the Nova 8 can charge its 3,800mAh battery from 0-60% in only 15 minutes, and up to 100% in just 35 minutes with 66W Huawei SuperCharge.
|Huawei Nova 8
|OS
|EMUI 12
|Display
|6.57-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED, 90Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Huawei Kirin 820E
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5
|Ports
|USB-C
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Battery and charging
|3,800mAh, 66W Huawei SuperCharge
|Dimensions and weight
|160.12 x 74.1 x 7.64mm (169g)
Huawei Nova Y60
The Huawei Nova Y60 features a stylish triple AI camera array that lets you capture high-resolution images with exceptional clarity.
It also has a large 6.6-inch Huawei FullView Display that brings your images to life and allows you to enjoy movies wherever you are.
The Nova Y60 then packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage – giving you all the space you need for your precious memories.
|Huawei Nova Y60
|OS
|EMUI 11.0.1
|Display
|6.6-inch 1,600 x 720 IPS
|Processor
|Octa-core Mediatek MT6765
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5
|Ports
|USB-C
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|165.26 x 76.02 x 9.2mm (185g)