Huawei Nova 8 and Nova Y60 – Get it now

The Huawei Nova 8 and Nova Y60 smartphones are now available in South Africa, and you can get them at your in-store or online.

You can buy the Huawei Nova 8 for only R10,999 – and will receive a free set of Huawei FreeBuds 4i valued at R1,499.

The Huawei Nova Y60 is available for R3,099, along with a free Bluetooth headset valued at R699.

Huawei has also included a two-year warranty, one-time free screen-guard service, free unboxing service in store, 50-days screen insurance, and 50GB free Huawei Cloud storage for 12 months.

Huawei Nova 8

The Huawei Nova 8 is an impressive smartphone, boasting a Nebular AI quad-lens rear camera array that is distinguished by its extraordinary 64MP primary lens.

This is complemented by a 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a discrete bokeh lens, a macro lens for detailed close-ups, and a 32MP detail-rich front-facing camera.

A 7nm Kirin 820E chipset, a 6-core Mali G57 GPU, and 8GB RAM then power the phone – providing a responsive user experience on the 6.57-inch curved OLED display.

This screen features a 90Hz refresh rate and a 10-bit colour depth panel for a vivid and immersive view, and an Always-On-Display that allows you to add your unique style or signature to it.

Furthermore, the Nova 8 can charge its 3,800mAh battery from 0-60% in only 15 minutes, and up to 100% in just 35 minutes with 66W Huawei SuperCharge.

Huawei Nova 8 OS EMUI 12 Display 6.57-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Huawei Kirin 820E RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5 Ports USB-C Dual SIM Yes Battery and charging 3,800mAh, 66W Huawei SuperCharge Dimensions and weight 160.12 x 74.1 x 7.64mm (169g)

Huawei Nova Y60

The Huawei Nova Y60 features a stylish triple AI camera array that lets you capture high-resolution images with exceptional clarity.

It also has a large 6.6-inch Huawei FullView Display that brings your images to life and allows you to enjoy movies wherever you are.

The Nova Y60 then packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage – giving you all the space you need for your precious memories.