RSAWEB wins Best Internet Service Provider

KFM’s #BestOfTheCape awards have been taking the Western Cape by storm, enabling people from all over to vote for businesses that stand out as top performers, excel at what they do, and are always innovating and going above and beyond for their customers.

With over 1 million listeners having cast their votes, RSAWEB has been awarded the top spot in what is arguably the most competitive category – Best Internet Service Provider.

Fresh off receiving this amazing news, we spoke to Rudy van Staden, RSAWEB’s CEO about what this incredible award means to RSAWEB.

“I could not possibly be prouder of our team for acquiring this monumental achievement! This is a wonderful testament to all their hard work, incredible values, and dedication shown each and every day to ensure our customers receive nothing short of the best customer experience every time they interact with our business.”

Van Staden went on to tell us that the core focus of their business has been providing their customers with a seamless, personal experience – not just at the moment they place their order but throughout their journey with RSAWEB.

“We are wholly committed to providing the best customer service without compromise and are truly humbled that 1000’s of our incredible customers voted us the Best in the Cape, as well as South Africa’s top-rated ISP with a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google.”

RSAWEB’s mission is to enrich their customers’ lives through technology; serving all South Africans with the best value for money on Fibre Internet on the market, whilst always providing the best customer experience – first and foremost.

