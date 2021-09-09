Bring the heat and win big: LG challenges locals to showcase their fire dance moves on TikTok

Global electronics leader LG Electronics (LG) has joined forces with Ubisoft’s Just Dance to launch its Paca Dance Challenge across Africa for a dance party that everyone can be part of.

The company has been connecting and entertaining consumers through technology for decades, and as part of this ongoing mission, LG wanted to engage with social media users to have fun and film themselves dancing for the chance to win some incredible tech prizes.

As the leading destination for short-form mobile video content and with an average of 689 million monthly active users in 2020, TikTok was the ideal platform for the competition.

But LG also needed the perfect partner to bring the challenge to life: enter Just Dance – the number one music game franchise of all time, with more than 135 million players worldwide.

LG is inviting all South Africans to join the challenge on TikTok, where you can dance side-by-side with a professional Just Dance coach, mirroring their moves to perfection. Afterwards, entrants will be able to freestyle, putting their dance skills and creative flair to the test.

Creating an award-winning entry

To enter, you will need to film and post your dance video to TikTok, using LG’s #SpotOfRhythm brand effect, which can be recorded by pressing the red camera icon at the bottom of the official hashtag challenge page.

The official hashtag for the competition, #SpotOfRhythm, will automatically be included in these videos.

Then, just upload your TikTok video link to LG’s #SpotOfRhythm microsite

Here, the public will be able to see all the entries and vote for their favourite movers and shakers.

LG encourages everyone from casual dancers to pros to participate, as winners won’t only be chosen based on likes and engagement but also their uniqueness and creativity.

Familiar faces joining the challenge

During the campaign, TikTok users can expect to see some of their favourite content creators participating in the challenge – each performing their own take on the challenge and inspiring others to take part.

Some of the South African TikTok superstars who will be showing off their dance moves include Laurenandlaratiktok, mpho_pink, k1ngbert0, witney8, matthew_j_power, and kelly_kikx.

If you’re looking for some inspiration for your dance video, make sure you follow them and watch their contributions!

Music to your ears

During the competition, LG will be choosing 50 lucky people who will win a set of LG TONE Free FN4 headsets.

Winners will be selected based on a combination of likes on their videos at the #SpotOfRhythm microsite, as well as their overall creativity and potential to go viral.

Plus, the first 50 participants in the competition will automatically be rewarded with a pair of LG TONE Free FN4 headsets.

LG’s TONE Free FN4 headsets are more than just powerful wireless headsets.

Their minimal design is paired with standout features such as Meridian audio for clear and spatial sound, active noise cancellation, a brilliant battery life.

Not only can users enjoy up to 18 hours of battery life but fast charging too.

You can also use the LG TONE Free App to customise the EQ for fuller base or sharper vocals, adjust the volume of your ambient surroundings, read your messages without using your phone, and locate each individual earbud using Find My Earbuds.

Allergic to silicone ear gels? LG has got you covered.

The wireless headsets have medical grade ear gels to prevent ear irritation.

One TV to rule them all

As if that wasn’t enough, the biggest prize up for grabs is one of LG’s flagship gaming TVs: the 55” OLED C1.

Whereas conventional LED displays use backlighting, OLED TVs use self-lit pixels that can turn on and off at an individual level.

Because of this technology, OLED produces a new level of contrast, with perfect blacks and colour vibrance far beyond any other type of display.

OLED TVs boast the fastest response times currently on the market at an astounding 1 millisecond, giving gamers a competitive edge when it comes to having a reactive display.

LG was the first to provide gamers with NVIDIA G-SYNC support for big screen gaming, and offers other built-in features such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync compatibility, Game Optimiser, and four HDMI 2.1 ports for gaming in 4K at 120 Hz.

With all these features made for the ultimate gaming experiences, it’s no wonder LG’s 48-inch C1 OLED TV earned EISA’s first-ever Best Gaming TV award in 2021.

Get your dancing shoes on

Click here to find out more about how to enter the competition, or to read the terms and conditions.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your dancing shoes on and stand a chance to win some amazing prizes from LG.