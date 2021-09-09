Why you should look for Intel Thunderbolt when buying your next PC

Just like a Character from a Marvel Comic, Intel Thunderbolt has been designed to give your PC Superpowers as an interface that has been designed to offer simplicity, flexibility, and above all high-speed performance.

Users have long wanted desktop-level performance from a mobile computer.

Thunderbolt was developed to create new user experiences by simultaneously supporting the fastest data and most video bandwidth available on a single cable, while also supplying power.

If you have a PC or have been researching about the latest PC’s you would have heard about USB, VGA & HDMI Connectivity options, so why the need for Intel Thunderbolt?

The problem statement is somewhat obvious, there are currently way too many connection standards available, and Intel Thunderbolt attempts to consolidate them into one single port.

The dual-protocol technology is attempting to revolutionise the I/O marketplace by combining the two traditional forms of I/O technology – data and display – into a single high-speed link.

Adopting the PCI Express and DisplayPort protocols, Thunderbolt maps them both onto a single metaprotocol and transmits them over a single cable for delivery to a tiny Thunderbolt controller within the PC.

As a Truly universal connectivity solution, Intel Thunderbolt provides benefits to the most advanced of PC users to entry level users with benefits such as:

Low latency with highly accurate time synchronization.

One universal port makes it simple to connect to multiple protocols.

Up to 40Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth.

Power over cable for bus-powered devices up to 100W.

Transfer a 4K movie in under 30 seconds.

Display on up to two 4K monitors or one 8K monitor.

Transfer 3 hours of 4K GoPro footage in less than a minute.

Back up a year’s worth of continuous MP3 music playback in just over 5 minutes.

300 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute -Thunderbolt can transfer this data in less than 20 seconds.

For more on Intel Thunderbolt, visit the Intel website.