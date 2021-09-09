Bolton Technical – Built for Better Signal

Bolton Technical has announced the launch of a line of premium high gain, wide band RF antennas in the African market to improve signal reception for cellular repeaters and LTE Routers.

Bolton Technical’s research and development hub, based in Texas, USA, focuses on producing premium RF accessories and antennas using cutting-edge technology and innovative design to improve RF repeater systems.

The line of antennas boasts names and designs inspired by Texan themes such as “The Long Ranger”, “The Crossbow” and “The Arrow”.

The Long Ranger is an ultra-high gain parabolic antenna that covers a wide range of frequencies, 600Mhz to 6Ghz, making it suitable for a wide-array of applications such as 5G, GSM, ISM, CDMA, UMTS, 2G/3G/4G/WiFi, GPS, Military, Satellite, Aerospace exploration, Radio Telescope and more.

The Long Ranger is not afraid of bad weather – the Parabolic design allows for strong winds and heavy rain to pass right through without affecting the signal. Compared to other wideband antennas with average gains of +8 to +12 dB, the Bolton Technical Long Ranger provides up to +28 dB gain.

With a radiation beam between 4 to 20 degrees, it allows for narrow, fine-tuned, and farther aim than most wideband antennas.

Ideal for remote areas where there is extremely weak signal conditions that have trouble reaching their nearest cell tower, or for large commercial buildings, that want to get the most out of their commercial booster.

Our testing has confirmed the long ranger can receive cell signal from network towers at a 20km distance… however the range is likely further.

The Arrow has a classic log periodic, time tested antenna design. With up to +12 dB gain, it is nearly three times as powerful than a typical yagi antenna, and several dB higher than other log periodic (LPDA) antennas on the market.

The Arrow LPDA antenna strikes the perfect balance between ease of use and power – It’s simple to point and very powerful.

The Crossbow – (Pre-Order Yours Today!) The new Bolton Crossbow is our latest 5G/4G LTE MIMO cellular router antenna, optimized for cellular networks. The Crossbow captures any signal between the 617-3800 MHz bandwidths.

That includes all 5G/4G/LTE/3G cellular signals. It covers all SA mobile network operators (Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom, and Rain) and other African networks. Capable of boosting 5G as well as all other forms of cellular and plugging directly into any cellular hotspot with an SMA-Female termination.

About Bolton Technical

Bolton Technical South Africa is the leading provider of cell phone signal boosters in South Africa. Their range of WilsonPro and weboost amplifiers boost 3G & 4G LTE for any phone with any mobile network (Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom) for home, office, or car. They’ve boosted signal in hundreds of homes, buildings, and vehicles across South Africa.

Bolton Technical South Africa

Tel: +27 11 749 3085

Cell: +27 71 271 4250

Email: [email protected]

Bolton Technical is a giant in the field of cellular components, having been one of the leading suppliers of RF accessories, antennas, and cables in the USA since 2011. Bolton Technical is fully capable of serving anyone, anywhere.

They specialise in not only supplying but integrating signal booster solutions through complete turnkey installation services.

Bolton Technical’s footprint is extensive, with world class distribution hubs in USA and South Africa. Bolton Technical operates in 12 other African countries.

In addition to the African continent, they are also exporting to Canada and Australia.

Bolton Technical’s online business has served over 120,000 customers, and they are proud to be entering the larger African market with their new e-commerce website, https://boltontechnicalafrica.com/.