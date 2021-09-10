Nominate a Hisense Change Champion and they could win R10,000

Hisense and Hisense Mobile are running a competition where those who are driving change in their community will stand a chance to win R10,000.

Called the Hisense #ChangeChampion campaign, it rewards those who go beyond expectations to make a tangible difference in the lives of others – from working on the frontline during the national lockdown, to rescuing an animal from a crisis situation.

If you know someone who fits the #ChangeChampion description, you can nominate them and they will stand a chance to win R10,000 in cash.

There will be 18 winners in total – eight of whom will be announced on the 94.7 and KFM radio stations, while the 10 winners will be announced on Hisense’s Instagram page.

You could also be rewarded for sharing an amazing story about your #ChangeChampion nominee.

10 South African influencers will each be giving away R10,000 to one of their followers who nominates a #ChangeChampion – so get nominating.

How to nominate a Hisense #ChangeChampion

Nominating someone as a #ChangeChampion is simple.

All you have to do is post on Instagram – either as a video or as a static post – explaining why you believe your nominee is worthy of the title #ChangeChampion, and tag @hisenseSA and @hellohisense.

You are welcome to nominate more than one #ChangeChampion, and these winners will all be visible to the public on Hisense’s website.

This competition will run for eight weeks – beginning on 6 September 2021 and running until 22 October 2021 – and the full terms and conditions are available on the Hisense website.

Hisense said this campaign aligns with its commitment to being the brand that is focused on improving the lives of South Africans.

Ever since Hisense arrived in South Africa in 1996, it has been focused on driving innovation, an affordable pricing structure, and superior customer service to give more South Africans access to technology that can change their lives.

Click here to follow Hisense on Instagram.