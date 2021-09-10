Modern data protection with RSAWEB powered by Veeam

RSAWEB, one of South Africa’s most trusted Cloud Solution providers in a long-standing partnership with Veeam, will host a webinar on the 15th of September.

The session will be hosted by RSAWEB’s Head of Engineering, Koos Myburgh, and a senior in-country leadership member from Veeam, presenting relevant global, solution and product-focused content.

Focusing on market feedback from the last 18 months as well as Veeam’s recent release of version 11, the session will be insightful, practical and will make provision to address technical queries as well as general solution and data protection-related challenges.

Join Chris Norton, Veeam Africa’s Regional Director and Matthew Lee, Cloud and Hosting Manager at Veeam Africa; along with RSAWEB’s experts: Koos Myburgh, Head of Engineering and Sean Rose, Cloud Product manager for this not-to-be-missed webinar.

Learn more about Veeam and how RSAWEB & Veeam can enable your business to grow.

Why a Backup and Disaster Recovery Plan and Partner is vital

The importance of having a backup and disaster recovery solution becomes more apparent when you look at the data.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, there has been a 96% increase of cloud adoption in organisations (globally) to ease on-premises management; with this accelerated adoption rate there has been a 7x increase in ransomware and other malicious attacks as distributed systems and workforces increase attack surface areas.

As part of a recent study, Veeam reports that legacy backup solutions are failing in one way or another at least a third of the time, which means that on average 33% of all backup jobs fail, with 34% of all restore jobs also failing and businesses experiencing 58% failure of recovery.

Book your spot at RSAWEB’s upcoming Veeam-powered webinar to learn more from your industry experts.

How RSAWEB and Veeam v11 keep your business data protected

Veeam Backup and Replication v11 is loaded with benefits and features to help you accelerate your business’s digital transformation journey, offering solutions that are easy to operate and extremely reliable, ensuring that your data is safe and protected from disasters and cyber-attacks – whilst being available on-demand for recovery.

Some of the most exciting capabilities within Veeam Backup and Replication v11 include Continuous Data Protection, which provides resiliency for critical workloads, reducing Recovery Point Objective (RPO) to (almost) zero, Reliable Ransomware Protection provided by immutable backups, and Modern Cloud Archiving which will allow your business to reduce the cost of long-term storage.

Find out how RSAWEB and Veeam can keep your business protected at their upcoming webinar.

Why RSAWEB have partnered with Veeam

Choosing the right partners for business-critical solutions like backup and disaster recovery is fundamental to the Service Provider solution suite.

We spoke to Sean Rose, RSAWEB’s Product & Solution Specialist for Cloud Services about their partnership with Veeam, and he said that ‘’Veeam are listed in the top 5, globally, as “Best-in-class” Backup and Disaster Recovery software providers.

The partner support their engineering and R&D teams provide us with is second-to-none. They are a global leader in data protection and allow us to build solutions for our customers that provide peace of mind.”

Click here to attend RSAWEB’s webinar.