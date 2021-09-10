Everyshop, South Africa’s most exciting eCommerce platform is recruiting!

Since the launch of Everyshop, we have seen significant growth and launched numerous new categories and brands on everyshop.co.za.

With categories that include everything – from Tech to Fashion and now also expansion into FMCG, we are ready to welcome top talent to our growing team.

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for dynamic, innovative, creative and entrepreneurial individuals with a demonstrated history working in any of the below retail and eCommerce positions.

Tech and Appliance Category Buyers

General Merchandise Buyers

FMCG (Household/Non Food) Buyers

Experienced Digital Campaign Coordinator

Digital Project Manager

Web Content Administrator with Magento Experience

How can you join the Everyshop team?

Take your eCommerce and retail career to the next level and join South Africa’s growing E-Commerce platform.

Send your CVs to the JD Group Recruitment team at [email protected] and specify the position applied for.

Discover everything online shopping should be with Everyshop!

Everyshop is also welcoming first time shoppers to claim their R200 sign-up bonus during the month of September.

If you are already an avid Every-shopper we will give you free delivery during the month of September to take full advantage of our weekly deals with up to 60% off leading brands from Fashion and Homeware to the latest Tech and Appliances!

About Everyshop

Everyshop is, South Africa’s most exciting new E-Commerce platform offering you some of the world’s leading brands in a curated assortment of tech, electronics, appliances, fashion, beauty and many other categories.

Featuring the best possible selection of products, brands and a website that is designed to address specific consumer needs, Everyshop is a treat for every customer with a perfectly curated shopping experience supported by the latest technology.