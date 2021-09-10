Huawei Nova Y60 – Stylish smartphone with exceptional battery

The Huawei Nova Y60 is now available in South Africa, offering great features at an exceptional price.

The classy smartphone features a powerful camera, a great battery, and a stunning display – and is available for just R3,099. Buyers will also receive a free Bluetooth headset valued at R699 with their purchase.

Additionally, if you buy the Huawei Nova Y60 now you will receive 50 days complimentary screen insurance, a free screen guard, and 50GB free Huawei Cloud storage for 12 months.

Camera and design

The Huawei Nova Y60 boasts a striking 6.6-inch FullView HD+ display with a wide dynamic range that offers deeper colours and is designed to keep you immersed in your favourite movies and series.

A stylish triple AI camera array lets you capture every moment with stunning clarity – no matter whether you’re using the 13MP main lens for HD shots, the ultra-wide lens for beautiful landscapes, or the depth lens to snap detailed close-ups.

Its front camera then uses AI technology to enhance your selfies – so you can share the best photos of yourself at all times.

Additionally, the Huawei Nova Y60 features a fingerprint sensor concealed in the power button, allowing you to securely wake your smartphone in an instant.

Colour options including a fresh-looking Crush Green or a bold Midnight Black complement the Nova Y60’s modern design.

Generous storage and battery

The Huawei Nova Y60 contains a substantial 64GB internal storage – and supports up to a 512GB SD card – that can hold all the amazing photos and videos you capture, as well as a selection of your favourite content and apps.

Powering the smartphone is an octa-core processor and 4GB RAM for effortless multitasking, while a 5,000mAh battery lets you use the Y60 all day without worrying about your battery-life.

The Nova Y60 also employs AI technology to provide power-saving options for when your battery eventually does run low.

The specifications and images of the Huawei Nova Y60 are displayed below.