Virgin Mobile subscribers can switch to the network that is bringing change

Virgin Mobile South Africa (Virgin Mobile) last week announced it will cease to trade in South Africa and its subscribers will need to move to a new service provider.

“We understand that close to 15 000 Virgin Mobile subscribers will need to find a new supplier and we know that connectivity is at the heart of most of our daily lives nowadays, be it for work, entertainment, school or even a side hustle. With Cell C’s fantastic offer, customers can stay connected and can reach family, friends, and colleagues,” says Simo Mkhize, Cell C’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Cell C has since 2010 been providing network services to enable Virgin Mobile subscribers to stay connected.

It therefore is a natural fit for Virgin Mobile customers to move to Cell C as they have first-hand experience of the improved network coverage and quality which is still offered at the best price.

Cell C wants to take the hassle out of the transition by packaging some fantastic offers not only available to Virgin Mobile customers but to all consumers for the next 14 days.

Mkhize advises consumers that by getting the cheapest deal, it doesn’t always mean you’re getting the best value for money.

He says, “As a consumer you need value beyond a low price, to change your world and you must consider what else the deal offers. We’re rolling out plans that not only see prices reducing, but also ensure customers get the most value.”

These offers are available exclusively via Cell C’s website, without any credit checks, contracts, or extended commitments – just unbeatable Cell C value supported by a world-class network.

Pinnacle Month to Month Subscription Monthly Data Monthly Voice SMS Additional Value Pinnacle 1GB R49 512 AnyTime + 512 Nite 30 OnNet Minutes + 30 AnyNet Minutes 500 Once-off 1GB Promo Data Bundle Pinnacle 2GB R99 1.5GB AnyTime + 512Nite 120 OnNet Minutes + 60 AnyNet Minutes 500 Once-off 1GB Promo Data Bundle Pinnacle 3GB R149 2GB AnyTime + 1GB Nite 210 OnNet Minutes + 90 AnyNet Minutes 500 Once-off 1GB Promo Data Bundle

“We are committed and ready to continue to provide connectivity to Virgin Mobile subscribers and all consumers,” says Mkhize.

“Being responsive and proactive in meeting customer’s needs is at the heart of what we do at Cell C and our innovation is driven by the desire to bring the best possible communication solutions that empower consumers’ lives.”

Cell C ranks as an industry leader in overall customer satisfaction and perceived value in the latest (2020) South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) for Mobile Telecommunications Services.

One of the highlights from the survey is that Cell C exceeds customer expectations with the highest score on this measure, alongside FNB Connect, while MTN and Vodacom are on an industry par.