OPPO Reno5 5G – Impressive power and lightning-fast charging

The OPPO Reno5 5G is an incredible smartphone at an excellent price that is designed to impress.

It is the first major release by OPPO in the South African market and this is why we were excited to get our hands on it.

Noteworthy highlights are the awesome camera, record-breaking fast charging, and affordable price tag.

Performance and hardware

The Reno5 5G boasts a formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset to ensure it can handle anything you throw at it.

The processor is complemented by a generous 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which will be more than enough for all of your daily needs.

This powers a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an embedded fingerprint reader.

Unmatched charging speed

The OPPO Reno5 5G is equipped with a 4,300mAh battery and remarkable charging power.

OPPO has incorporated 65W Super-VOOC 2.0 charging to give you an incredible 4 hours of power with just 5 minutes of charging.

You can also charge the Reno5 from 0-100% in only 36 minutes – which is a truly impressive speed that will make sure you’re never caught without charge.

Furthermore, when your battery drops to 5%, Super Power Saving Mode will keep you using WhatsApp for a phenomenal 84 minutes.

Sensational camera

Another area where the OPPO Reno5 5G really shines is its camera.

The Reno5 5G is fitted with a quad camera system that features a 64MP main sensor to capture crisp photos and videos.

This is supported by three auxiliary cameras, comprising an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera for your landscape shots, a 2MP Macro camera for close-up shots, and a 2MP mono camera.

Additionally, there is a 32MP camera on the front so you can take stunning selfies with superior detail.

This camera is hidden in the corner of the smartphone so that it doesn’t get in the way of your movies and shows.

Pricing and specifications

The OPPO Reno5 5G smartphone is now available from Vodacom and MTN stores in South Africa from R14,299, or for R499 per month on contract.

Below are the specifications of the OPPO Reno5 5G.