Massive deals from MTN Business – Including 500GB for R599

MTN Business is offering great deals on devices and data to keep your team connected.

These products will help your staff to work remotely without a drop in productivity levels, and can also be used to provide connectivity in your office without the need for time-consuming, costly, and inconvenient trenching.

Great data deals

MTN Business is offering an amazing data deal that is perfect across a number of use cases.

You can get an astonishing 500GB of Fixed LTE data for your business at just R599 per month on a 24-month contract.

This includes 230GB anytime data, 120GB work express data, and 150GB promo data – with the option to add a router for just R80 per month.

500GB will be sufficient for any business tasks your employees may have – no matter what area of the business they work in.

This is more than enough for any home office, and is also ideal for your physical premises where you need lots of data for your entire team at an affordable price.

This deal is also a great option if you run a service-based business – such as a restaurant or café – where you want to offer connectivity to your customers.

There are many other use cases for this amazing deal – whenever you need a fixed connection with lots of data, this 500GB package will keep you connected without the need for trenching.

Huawei Bundle

MTN Business has also crafted a comprehensive bundle of productivity tools that will make sure your employees are kitted out for every situation.

This amazing work-from-home bundle costs just R699 per month on a 36-month contract, and you will get the following:

Huawei Nova Y60 smartphone

Huawei MateBook D15 i3 laptop

[email protected] H220M Mi-Fi router

Huawei Watch Fit

Made For Business M – 1.5GB anytime data, 5GB bonus data, 200 anytime minutes, 200 bonus minutes.

The Nova Y60 is a stylish smartphone that has just launched in South Africa and is perfect for your workforce, while the Huawei MateBook D15 i3 will take on daily tasks with ease.

While this bundle is perfect for remote working, it is also great for kitting out your employees for hybrid and office working, as well as if they need to stay connected when on-the-go.

