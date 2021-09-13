Samsung launches Buy and Try promotion with Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Samsung has launched the Buy and Try promotion. South Africans who want to try out Samsung’s recently Unpacked Foldables; Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, now have every reason to be excited about this offer.

The compelling incentive makes it easy to discover which of these awe-inspiring foldable device is the right fit for you. There has never been a better time to explore the power of cutting edge technology.

Here’s how it works:

Purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G from the Samsung Online Store Activate your free Samsung Care+ screen protection for your new Galaxy smartphone Once delivered, you can use and explore the device over 45 days Love it, keep it. If not, let Samsung know and the device will be picked up in its ‘like new’ condition and you will be refunded

Try. Love. Keep

Between 8 September and 31 October 2021, you can purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G to try out.

If you love it, you can keep it and receive a R4000 Samsung e-voucher. If the device is not entirely to your satisfaction, you can return it within 45 days, hassle-free, for a refund.

Get ready to choose between two foldable devices:

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G features next-level performance, an immersive 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display and, in a foldable first, a specially-reengineered S Pen. Now is the time to experience a device designed to set a new standard for mobile experiences.

You can do up to three things at once with Galaxy Fold3 5G’s enhanced multi-tasking. Compare, take notes, create, send, schedule and even more.

Get it all done faster and stress-free. Not only does Galaxy Z Fold3 5G offer users streamlined multitasking and breath-taking viewing experiences, it also features a sleeker and more portable design, making it the ultimate device for working, capturing, playing and more.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will turn heads, wherever you go. Designed to provide you with more ways to express yourself, it includes a larger, customisable Cover Screen to let you do more without needing to open the device, incredible camera features and a sleek, compact design.

Make a statement with its iconic design, created for those who seize the day or night in style.

Available in a sophisticated range of bold colour options, Galaxy Z Flip3 has been designed to allow personalised self-expression without limits, before it seamlessly fits back into your pocket.

Whether you flip or fold, both new Galaxy Z foldable 5G-enabled devices offer Samsung’s most durable, connected, and expansive foldable experiences ever.

Building on a legacy of impeccable craftsmanship, they are equipped with water-resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Armour Aluminium, an optimised panel layer, and an improved protective film.

The recommended retail price for the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is R37 999 and for Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, it’s R21 999.