Samsung launches Buy and Try promotion with Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Samsung has launched the Buy and Try promotion. South Africans who want to try out Samsung’s recently Unpacked Foldables; Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, now have every reason to be excited about this offer.
The compelling incentive makes it easy to discover which of these awe-inspiring foldable device is the right fit for you. There has never been a better time to explore the power of cutting edge technology.
Here’s how it works:
- Purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G from the Samsung Online Store
- Activate your free Samsung Care+ screen protection for your new Galaxy smartphone
- Once delivered, you can use and explore the device over 45 days
- Love it, keep it. If not, let Samsung know and the device will be picked up in its ‘like new’ condition and you will be refunded
Try. Love. Keep
Between 8 September and 31 October 2021, you can purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G to try out.
If you love it, you can keep it and receive a R4000 Samsung e-voucher. If the device is not entirely to your satisfaction, you can return it within 45 days, hassle-free, for a refund.
Get ready to choose between two foldable devices:
The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G features next-level performance, an immersive 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display and, in a foldable first, a specially-reengineered S Pen. Now is the time to experience a device designed to set a new standard for mobile experiences.
You can do up to three things at once with Galaxy Fold3 5G’s enhanced multi-tasking. Compare, take notes, create, send, schedule and even more.
Get it all done faster and stress-free. Not only does Galaxy Z Fold3 5G offer users streamlined multitasking and breath-taking viewing experiences, it also features a sleeker and more portable design, making it the ultimate device for working, capturing, playing and more.
The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will turn heads, wherever you go. Designed to provide you with more ways to express yourself, it includes a larger, customisable Cover Screen to let you do more without needing to open the device, incredible camera features and a sleek, compact design.
Make a statement with its iconic design, created for those who seize the day or night in style.
Available in a sophisticated range of bold colour options, Galaxy Z Flip3 has been designed to allow personalised self-expression without limits, before it seamlessly fits back into your pocket.
Whether you flip or fold, both new Galaxy Z foldable 5G-enabled devices offer Samsung’s most durable, connected, and expansive foldable experiences ever.
Building on a legacy of impeccable craftsmanship, they are equipped with water-resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Armour Aluminium, an optimised panel layer, and an improved protective film.
The recommended retail price for the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is R37 999 and for Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, it’s R21 999.