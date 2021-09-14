Seidor Africa Express – The ultimate ERP for SMEs

Now is the time for South African SMEs to transition to an ERP system – particularly since vendors like Seidor Africa have designed solutions specifically for these organisations.

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has made this clear, as organisations need an ERP solution to manage their real-time data in a way that enables optimal decision-making and month-to-month planning.

A good example of this is that many SMEs currently use small accountancy software solutions to manage their data – but these are becoming increasingly inefficient as these businesses evolve and grow.

If you are finding that your accountancy software no longer serves all your needs, it may be the right time to switch to an ERP solution.

Signs that you need to make the switch include using tons of spreadsheets, spending lots of time reconciling data, and finding it difficult to leverage this data to discover important business truths.

Seidor Africa Express

Seidor Africa has built the ultimate ERP solution designed specifically for SMEs – Seidor Africa Express.

Seidor Africa Express puts your SME first through a rapid deployment model that leverages templates to make roll-out easy and affordable.

“Our Express methodology allows businesses to configure their ERP solution to address their most pressing business pain points,” said Seidor South Africa MD Heinrich de Leeuw.

“It is an ideal solution for companies that are ready to upgrade from a basic accounting system at a time where morphing to online channels and e-commerce will ensure sustainability and future growth of the business.”

Seidor Africa Express is built upon SAP Business One and offers the essential functionality required to operate a business – including businesses in the finance, warehouse and distribution, lite production, and e-commerce fields.

It is a scalable solution that is priced from under R1,500 / month including license and hosting, with a preconfigured template that you can customise at a later date to suit your evolving business needs.

You can deploy Seidor Africa Express in the cloud, on-premise, or as a hybrid solution, too, and it is available for single and multi-tenancy.

Other options include choosing between to-buy or rent licenses, as well as between Microsoft SQL or SAP HANA databases.

The top benefits you will receive through the implementation of Seidor Express include:

Increased ROI

Valuable analytics

Improved productivity

Superior customer satisfaction

Easier compliance and risk management

Flexibility and scalability

Comprehensive reporting

Enhanced inventory management

“Whether you’re a controller, inventory manager, or CEO, you gain a clear, real-time view of the state of the business to make smart decisions,” said de Leeuw.

