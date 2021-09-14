Why training quality is necessary across the learning journey

Training quality is essential to an effective learning initiative and has several components, including:

Content accuracy and overall relevance

Content relevance

Instructor quality

Trusted certifications

High-quality training is achieved by using official courseware that leverages current content while being delivered by certified instructors.

This training should also take care of every single step of the learner experience, from certified instructors to certification exams.

Regardless of how correct the content might be, the quality of the course or program can only be judged by its relevance to the target learners.

Quality training is engaging and should successfully bring all learners and business stakeholders along the knowledge acquisition process without leaving anyone behind.

Content accuracy

Just as learning partners leverage experienced consultants as trainers, Microsoft leverages experienced consultants and its own product engineers as subject matter experts to help determine what capabilities IT professionals need when working with Microsoft solutions.

This informs what Microsoft put into its courses and ensures that Microsoft official courseware is as accurate as possible.

Mecer Inter-Ed (MIE), as a Microsoft learning partner, leverages Microsoft official courseware as training material, while also using Microsoft’s recommended curriculum paths for specific roles and learning objectives.

Content relevance

After understanding the learning requirements and context, MIE uses standard courses or paths for their enterprise customers and can customize the content or flow to make the learning program as relevant and applicable as possible to the target learners.

Accelerated digital transformation and rapidly changing business conditions put stress on enterprises and their learning programs.

This is why quality programs – such as those by MIE – become essential in your company’s digital transformation process.

Instructor quality

MIE employs only highly-qualified, cross vendor-certified instructors with technical expertise, proficiency, and extensive hands-on experience.

Our instructors are consistently rated above industry standards in student evaluations and this is because they are required to remain conversant with emerging trends, technologies and applications.

Trusted certifications

Certified IT professionals perform their role better, and certifications lead to improved it performance.

Therefore, many organizations view certifications as an important part of their IT skill development program.

The value of certification may come from the validation of skill it represents, because it is recognized externally.

Certifications also help show the grit of the IT professional, while the preparation for the certification means the professional acquires the right knowledge to be successful in their role.

Validation

A well-built certification helps organizations realise that the learner has acquired and can use the skills the certification represents.

The learner has not simply attended a class, watched a video, or read a manual; passing the certification demonstrates that the learner knows the material to a depth and breadth that the certification sponsor has deemed appropriate to impact the learner’s performance in a sufficiently positive manner.

External recognition

Certifications are a way for organisations to demonstrate the capability of their staff – both internally and externally.

In some cases, the specific certification does not matter, but achieving something challenging is important to show that these employees are competent.

The certification is a personal achievement for the IT professional, and this achievement encourage them to learn more – creating a continuous loop of staff upskilling.

MIE research shows that once an individual recognizes they are capable of learning something challenging, they are more likely to learn more and become even more valuable to their organization.

The right knowledge

While acquiring the certification may not be the outcome for a learner, the fact that Microsoft builds and maintains high-quality certifications means they still will have received value from the course.

MIE focuses on training quality — content accuracy, content relevance, instructor quality, and trusted certifications — to help enterprise learning initiatives achieve their specific program objectives.

Ultimately, MIE believes that quality extends beyond training.

It starts at the booking process, progresses to the registration process, and continues throughout class attendance, the booking and passing of the certification to a point where the learner can apply their coursework practically in your company environment.

Click here to learn more about MIE’s high-quality Microsoft courses.