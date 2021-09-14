Acer Promise – Full refund if your laptop develops faults

If you buy any of Acer’s professional products, including its TravelMate 2-in-1 laptops, you can get a full refund if it develops any faults within the first year.

This is the Acer Promise, which is Acer’s way of showing that it is confident in the reliability and functionality of its professional products.

These devices also leverage the Windows 10 Pro architecture and deliver everything you need to boost your productivity.

How it works

There are three simple steps you must follow to leverage the Acer Promise.

Buy an Acer product – Click here to view all qualifying products. Register your purchase – Click on this link and submit the necessary information within 30 days of your purchase. Proceed with your claim – Should your new purchase qualify for a refund, call 087 151 3401 to report the fault and then click here to claim.

Once this claim has been processed successfully, you will receive the entire price you paid for the device within 30 days.

This is provided that the Acer product remains under warranty and was repaired in a way that did not void the warranty.

You can register up to 20 qualifying products through the Acer Promise promotion, and all claims must take place within 30 days of the date of repair – as evidenced by your repair receipt.

The Acer Promise offering will run until 31 January 2022, so make sure you get your next Acer product before then to take advantage of this great benefit.

Acer means quality

Acer’s Promise promotion reinforces its confidence in the quality of its products.

These products are built and tested to last, and incorporate a plethora of innovative features that are designed to withstand the wear and tear of everyday use.

For example, its TravelMate devices are powered by the latest Intel and AMD processors, and sport a robust yet sleek chassis that can be used in many form factors – without any risk of damaging the device.

The TravelMate range features military-grade certifications that protect against unexpected drops or spills, too, and can operate at peak levels in temperatures ranging from -32 degrees Celsius to 49 degrees Celsius.

Its display is built with antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, while its keyboard and palm-rest surface use internationally-certified antimicrobial solutions to keep your Acer TravelMate clean and operational.

Whether you’re interested in the TravelMate range or one of Acer’s other impressive professional products, take advantage of the Acer Promise today.

Click here to learn more about the Acer Promise.