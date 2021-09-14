Work for the best mobile app development company in South Africa

Presented by Codehesion

14 September 2021

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier mobile app development company and is growing its Gauteng office to accommodate its rapid growth.

The company is looking for experienced front-end and back-end developers to join its team and become part of the great success story.

Codehesion offers a great working environment, a competitive salary, and many other perks like chill-room sessions, wine of the month club, and lots of braais.

Codehesion also has a “work-from-anywhere” month where developers can travel and work remotely.

One of the standout features of Codehesion is its close-knit team and friendly company culture. There is a strong focus on professional development and ensuring employees show growth.

“We invest a great deal in our employees to ensure they continue their growth at the company,” said Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers.

To find out more about the opportunities at Codehesion, visit: Codehesion’s recruitment site

