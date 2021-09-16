Switch to Openserve Fibre with Axxess and get R1,000

Leading South African ISP Axxess is running a promotion that pays R1,000 to customers if they switch from their existing DSL or Openserve Fibre product to Axxess Openserve Fibre.

Here’s how it works.

Convert from DSL

Customers who have a DSL connection with any ISP and are in an Openserve Fibre coverage area have the option to convert their active connection to Openserve Fibre through Axxess.

To convert your DSL connection to fibre you must click here, select “Convert My DSL”, and follow the prompts.

You will be on your way to getting R1,000 from Axxess as soon as your new fibre service is active.

Transfer your fibre

The transfer option is for prospective clients who have an active fibre connection with Openserve Fibre, but are not yet Axxess customers.

All you need to do to claim your R1,000 is transfer your active Openserve Fibre connection from your current ISP to Axxess.

To take advantage of this great offer, click here, select “Transfer My Fibre”, and follow the instructions.

Axxess

Axxess Openserve Fibre offers uncapped fibre packages with download and upload speeds ranging from 25/25Mbps to 500/250Mbps – all of which are available at great prices.

When you take advantage of the Axxess offer and your preferred Axxess Openserve Fibre package has been activated, you will receive your R1,000 in the form of a cash card that can be used wherever Visa and Mastercard cards are accepted.

Additionally, Axxess fibre includes a free VoIP number with R50 monthly call time, per-second billing with no hidden costs, free calls to other Axxess VoIP numbers anywhere in the world, and zero monthly subscription costs or rental fees.

Experience the Internet as it’s meant to be with uncapped, unshaped, and unthrottled fibre from Axxess.

Visit Axxess now to find out if Openserve Fibre is available in your area.

Click here to convert or transfer to Axxess Openserve Fibre.