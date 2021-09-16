Huawei’s DIGIX Lab gives developers a space to revolutionise their big App ideas and dreams

Calling all App developers! If you love to code, build helpful digital products, and create or contribute to a variety of tech specific projects, then HUAWEI’s Developer Hub, the “DIGIX Lab” will become an empowering home for your curious and creative minds.

This Lab will allow developers to experience Huawei’s open capabilities and real devices firsthand, master and share knowledge about Huawei’s latest open capabilities through hands-on practice, and directly access the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem.

This new facility, a first of its kind from Huawei in the Middle East and Africa, shows the tech giant’s continued growth and investment in the Region, as well as its commitment to skills development and training.

It will serve as an innovation hub for HMS App development on the African continent to drive idea exchanges, business growth and collaboration

The DIGIX Lab will provide a home for developers to experience the full range of HMS developer resources such as training on: Huawei integration kits, marketing of Apps, technical skills assistance, and testing to help them reach new heights.

This is in conjunction with the “HUAWEI Developers Programme”, which provides developers to participate in workshops, developer community and to receive newsletters and comprehensive support from the DIGIX Lab team.

Huawei is empowering developers by putting their skills to use and giving them the platforms to innovate from scratch, building the entire App lifecycle from ideation to development.

One of the key services provided is HMS Core, which offers an extensive variety of 24 App services and capabilities such as Account Kit, Ads Kit, In-App Purchases Kit, Push Kit, and ML Kit (machine learning), which developers can integrate into their Apps on HUAWEI AppGallery to provide unique, high-quality experiences for users.

To date, AppGallery has rolled out more than 80,000 Apps, and this number continues to increase.

Huawei also has various platforms and resources in place that are helpful for the developer community, such as HUAWEI Developer Groups, which provide a space for in-depth exchange and collaboration among developers.

Through these initiatives, developers all around the World get to connect and share ideas. Over one million developers have already registered on HUAWEI’s developer portal.

On 21 September 2021, Huawei Mobile Services will be launching the HUAWEI’s Developer Hub, the “DIGIX Lab” in Johannesburg.

Click here for more information about Huawei