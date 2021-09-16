Win one of five smartphones as TECNO Spark 7 series launches in South Africa

TECNO Mobile’s Spark 7 series is set to officially launch in South Africa on 16 September 2021.

This is exactly what South Africa’s younger generation has been waiting for.

The need for affordable devices that offer state-of-the-art technology has never been greater among the country’s millennials and Gen Zs, who together make up more than half the population.

The flagship Spark 7 Pro, boasts a dynamic 48MP Clear Triple Camera and new Helio G80 chipset, delivering a captivating cinematic experience through a bigger and better 6.6-inch edge-to-edge display, complete with Super Night Mode.

Whether it is the GtG gamer, university student, digital content-creator, job-hunting candidate or start-up entrepreneur, millennials and Gen Zs are constantly on the move, and their smartphones need to keep up.

These tech-savvy digital natives require high-performance smartphones that not only allow them to express themselves through social media, but also serve as a professional-standard business tool as they navigate make their way in the world.

The Spark 7’s ultra-fast G80 chip and 90Hz refresh rate also mean that these aspirational men and women will enjoy lightning-fast speeds they need to bring their ideas to the world.

And then there’s the battery life.

Its 5000mAh battery retains phone power for an incredible 14 days without recharging, making those days of frustration over dark screens, a thing of the past for the go-getter who is burning the midnight oil or frequent traveller who needs to stay connected.

Retailing at just between R1999 and R3499, this superior-qiality smartphone will be is accessible to all.

The Spark 7 series, aims to bridge the gap between advanced technology and the younger generation, who also generally make up the lower-income earning segment in South Africa.

The Transsion-owned brand has recognised the value of marrying smartphone and camera technology ecosystems as Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing power in smartphones develops, resulting in devices that are able to produce sublime photographic and video content in tune with user preferences.

“We aim to provide the best contemporary technology in artistic designs and elegant taste.

The TECNO Spark 7 series reflects our promise to millennials, Gen-Z by offering advanced technology at affordable prices,” says TECNO Mobile General Manager, Stephen Ha.

Competition time

As excitement builds and word spreads of the Spark 7 series, the TECNO team is running a competition in which South Africans can win one of five smartphones from the Spark 7 series.

The competition seeks to harness the users’ creative spirit, and takes the form of a challenge in which participants are asked to recreate the outline or shape of the word and number in ‘Spark 7’.

Any objects found at home (or work) can be used to spell out the word and number. Once their masterpiece is completed, participants need to take a photo of their creation, share it on their Facebook pages, tag @TECNOMobileSouthAfrica and include the hashtags #AllYouNeedIsSPARK and #TECNOMobileZA in their posts.

Entrants are also required to follow the TECNO Mobile Facebook page and can enter as many times as they like.

TECNO will also be launching a number of other great giveaways and promotions in the coming weeks, so South Africans are encouraged to keep an eye out on their favourite news and lifestyle websites and TECNO’s social media pages for further details.

*The Spark 7 series will be available for sale in South Africa in October.

Click here to learn more about TECNO’s new competitions