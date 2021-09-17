Automate your Cloud Expense Management

The momentum towards the cloud has grown over the past 18 months as companies worldwide have invested in the cloud infrastructure and services, they need to support remote work, digital channels, and rapid innovation.

According to Gartner, end-user spending on public cloud will reach $396 billion in 2021, and will reach $482 billion in 2022, a growth of 21.7%.

Gartner further predicts that cloud spending will surpass 45% of all enterprise IT spending, compared to less than 17% in 2021.

As enterprises accelerate their move to the cloud, they find it a shot in the arm for innovation and scalability.

Concurrently they wrestle with the spiralling complexity of managing cloud deployments as they roll out hybrid cloud and multi-cloud strategies, recognising that no single hyper-scale public cloud is the best fit for every workload.

A survey from ITWeb and IDC shows that nearly half of South African enterprise respondents plan to migrate a large proportion of workloads to both public and private clouds in a hybrid environment.

The aforementioned is a sound strategy, especially for larger and more tech-intensive businesses, even as it enables them to avoid vendor lock-in and match the right workload to the right cloud.

How Nebula supports your cloud automation journey

Over the years, Nebula has helped some of South Africa’s largest enterprises to automate complex IT and telecoms tasks and to simplify management of heterogenous technology environments.

When combined, our cloud identity, cloud management and technology expense management solutions can facilitate a seamless transition to the cloud for your business.

At a time of multi-cloud deployment, remote and distributed workforces, and relentless cost pressure, we can help your organisation gain better control over its IT spending.

Our OneView solution can enable your business to reduce wastage caused by overbilling, redundant infrastructure, unoptimised usage management, governance gaps, and an inability to monitor spending.

Benefits of cloud automation

Cloud automation puts a business in a stronger position to unlock the benefits of the cloud.

Aside from the always-important cost efficiencies, cloud automation frees the IT team from routine administration tasks and allows them to focus on supporting the business with the best possible service, while driving innovation. Here are some of the benefits:

Cleaner cloud environments with fewer errors: Cloud automation does away with manual processes and reduces the scope for human error.

Cloud automation does away with manual processes and reduces the scope for human error. Time savings: Human engineers are freed from time-consuming manual tasks like infrastructure provisioning, letting them focus on higher value activities that cannot be automated.

Human engineers are freed from time-consuming manual tasks like infrastructure provisioning, letting them focus on higher value activities that cannot be automated. Cost savings: Automating cloud processes and tasks saves an enterprise money in numerous ways—from making it easier to track unused instances with public cloud providers to enabling the business to optimise workload placement. It can also reduce administrative overheads.

Automating cloud processes and tasks saves an enterprise money in numerous ways—from making it easier to track unused instances with public cloud providers to enabling the business to optimise workload placement. It can also reduce administrative overheads. Better governance: Cloud automation offers a layer of operational integration that gives administrators more control and visibility in hybrid environments. It also helps them to standardise processes and manage resources from a central point.

Cloud automation offers a layer of operational integration that gives administrators more control and visibility in hybrid environments. It also helps them to standardise processes and manage resources from a central point. Scale: As the cloud environment grows in size and complexity, automation makes it easier for the IT department to keep on top of computing resources without adding human resources.

As the cloud environment grows in size and complexity, automation makes it easier for the IT department to keep on top of computing resources without adding human resources. Faster delivery: Automation enables the IT team to complete tasks more rapidly, for example, speeding up the deployment of server instances to cater for a spike in demand or the rapid rollout of a new application.

Automation enables the IT team to complete tasks more rapidly, for example, speeding up the deployment of server instances to cater for a spike in demand or the rapid rollout of a new application. Security: Automating tasks reduces the possibility of security issues creeping in due to human negligence or malice. Tight security policies can be built into each automated workflow.

See these benefits in action in our latest business case, here.

Start your cloud automation journey now

Nebula can work with your team to analyse existing technology and processes, propose solutions that will help digitise systems and automate processes, and implement and integrate the correct business solutions, including cloud services and platforms.

In so doing, we can help you to mitigate the risks and unlock the ROI of your transition from legacy systems to the hybrid cloud.

Contact us now to learn more about how we can partner with you in optimising the performance and costs of your IT environment.